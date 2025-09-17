.¡Vino Victory!

Who says the government never does anything tasty?

In 2004, the California State Legislature designated September as California Wine Month.

So—yes, math majors—this is the year that the month turns old enough to drink. (And, BTW, the wine-stacked Golden State turns 175.)

Here appear three divergent—and character-rich—ways to mark the occasion, in order from mo$$$t to lea$t.

1. Buy a barrel and do vinotherapy.

I had to include this for its uniqueness. But that applies to the other entries too. For the coastal climate cool price of $30,000, couples can do the Carmel Valley and Vine Escape at Bernardus Lodge & Spa, where Dream Inn Exec Chef Gus Trejo now runs the kitchen. That includes a vineyard tour and ceremony to place a personalized plaque on one’s own row of vines, private cellar tours and tastings, dinner in the vineyard under the stars curated by Trejo, vinotherapy spa treatments, an entire barrel of Bernardus wine (336 bottles, with one case labeled to the guest’s adopted vine and the rest featuring a custom special label). Go big/go for broke/go for it!

2. Go little then go home (happy).

This reps a spiritual and literal counterpoint to the Bernardus package: The Margins Wine Cubby is so modest in size that if you squint you can feel like you’re inside a wine barrel, in a comfortable way. The best part about this Westside treasure are the intriguing vinos curated by Megan Bell—on our visit, a fresh Paicines Verdejo, juicy Rosy Wake blend and memorable Grenache, among others—upped by energy from the blossoming tasting team of one and empanadas from next door Fonda Felix. When The New York Times’ Eric Asimov highlighted after our visit, writing, “I’ve never had a Margins wine that I haven’t liked a lot,” that provided FUNctional affirmation.

3. Get catty with your Cabernet.

I love Wine Enthusiast contributor Jeff Bogle for this story idea (“The Ultimate Guide to Pairing Wine with Cats—Yes, Cats”), and that admiration amplifies with the project that helped inspire it (Street Cats & Where to Find Them: The Most Feline-Friendly Cities and Attractions Around the World). Bogle checks in with wine experts on the way to highlighting how we can be better examples of our species by pairing cats with varietals rather than food—Maine coons with mourvédre, Siamese and sparkling, ragdolls with chardonnay, etc.—while dropping dimes like with the “Tortie: Petit Verdot” mini chapter “just as these bottlings boast a deep color (dark purple), these kitties are just as richly hued.”

My closing thought: Cats don’t belong to us any more than wines “belong” to the winemaker. Both feline and vine are the product of nature, gently guided to not eat us alive.

QUALITY CALORIES

About a cork’s throw from the Wine Cubby (see #2, above) sits the dynamic Izakaya West End space (328 Ingalls St., Santa Cruz)—long known as West End Tap & Kitchen—which closed mid-summer so its owner-operators could focus on Tortilla Shack and East End Gastropub in Capitola. Both the landlord and later the new tenant have been cagey about details, but I have learned who they are, and that’s promising in and of itself: Manresa Bread, the celebrated baking team with multiple outposts, including one right next door…Drop your line in the waters quick, as the latest Get Hooked! flavor-forward/local fisherfolk-supporting/fly-restaurant collaboration happens a day after this land on newsstands, with Pete’s in Capitola hosting to support Monterey Bay Fisheries Trust efforts to keep local seafood alive. petescapitola.com/events-1/event-one-smywg…Permaculture Santa Cruz is looking to fill two new full-time job openings, sales manager and crop production manager, and its Harvest Dinner approaches Oct. 12, santacruzpermaculture.com…Vampire Ball at Chaminade Resort—21+ costume party with cash bar, heavy bites buffet, bloodsucking DJ, fortune tellers, fire dancing, costume prizes and endless IG photo opps—happens Oct. 24, $50 pre-sale, chaminade.com/things-to-do-santa-cruz/vampire-ball/…

From “Showerthoughts” on Reddit: “Trying to get all the groceries into the house in a single load is both lazy and ambitious.”