.Trading Up

Cameron Hughes Wine Inc. (CAM) is a “wine négociant.” In other words, it specializes in re-blending and selling fine wines under its own label at considerably less cost. It’s an absolute steal to buy a case (free shipping included). CAM offers really good prices on a variety of mostly excellent wines.

The CAM Lot 28 2023 Gewürztraminer, for example, runs at $99 for a case, which would normally cost about $330.

This Anderson Valley gewürztraminer is a “crystalline, palate-tingling beauty” that delivers a refreshing and harmonious experience of pure fruit and an abundance of acidity. The winemaker suggests this very dry wine is perfect to pair with spicy food or for the Thanksgiving table.

I really like this well-made gewürz and think it’s worth the price of a case.

CAM also produces chardonnay, cabernet sauvignon, pinot noir, petite sirah, malbec and others. Check their website for current releases: camxwine.com.

Toast Autumn at Windy Oaks

Windy Oaks proprietors Judy and Jim Schultze are excited to host their first Fall Festival, a delightful way to welcome in autumnal weather. Join them on the vineyard ridge for an afternoon of live music, local vendors, delicious freshly shucked oysters from Parker’s Picks, and local favorite S&B Food Truck (with veggie options)—or pack your own picnic to enjoy alongside wine available by the glass.

The event is noon to 5pm, Saturday, Sept. 27. Admission is $10 for wine club members and a guest, and $15 for nonmembers. Children free. Admission includes a glass of wine. The Windy Oaks estate is at 550 Hazel Dell Road, Corralitos (windyoaksestate.com); call Judy at 831-724-9562 with any questions. Or try these excellent wines at the Windy Oaks tasting rooms in Carmel and Carmel Valley.