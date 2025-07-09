.Roundabout Coming to Capitola

By Kristen McLaughlin
office building with the Capitola city seal on it
ADDRESSING TRAFFIC City planners anticipate breaking ground on a roundabout project at Hill Street and Bay Avenue within a couple years.

Round and round it goes. City planners have decided that a roundabout is the next best step to easing traffic at a busy all-way stop in Capitola. The roundabout design aims to protect multiple modes of transportation, including drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists.

Planners anticipate the roundabout project to break ground within about two years to replace a “quick build” project that was installed last summer at the intersection of Hill Street and Bay Avenue adjacent to Nob Hill Shopping Center, with a single-lane roundabout.

“The longer-term goal, probably two years out, is the plan to have it be a roundabout,” says Jessica Kahn, professional engineer and public works director for the city of Capitola. The roundabout was one of three different configurations discussed at Capitola City Council meetings in February and April of this year.

Conceptual design refinement of the Bay Avenue corridor includes a study by Kimley-Horn & Associates to monitor the intersection, as well as along Bay Avenue from the freeway to Monterey Avenue.

In that study, existing conditions were analyzed using traffic count data from 2024, including peak-hour intersection movements and roadway classifications, along with projected traffic growth.

Among their benefits, roundabouts provide a continuous flow of traffic, enhance pedestrian safety through protected crossings, and reduce emissions by minimizing idling. “They generally tend to help slow traffic,” said Steve Wiesner, director of public works for Santa Cruz County.

Similar projects, such as the Highway 129 redesign at Lakeview, have shown significant safety and operational benefits since a roundabout was installed in 2021, said Israel Murillo, CHP Santa Cruz public information officer. “It does seem like it’s helping,” Murillo said. “It does appear it’s calming traffic and reducing speeds in that area.”

Officer Murillo offered the following tips for roundabout ease: Slow down as you approach the intersection. Watch for signs or pavement markings that guide or prohibit, and enter the roundabout when there’s a big enough gap in traffic.

“Use your turn signals when you change lanes or exit the roundabout,” he added. “And don’t forget, drive in a counter clockwise direction and don’t stop or pass other vehicles. Be patient, don’t be in a hurry.”

Of course, improved traffic flow comes with a price. Preliminary cost estimates for the installation of the roundabout are $3 million to $5 million.

While an initial safety analysis began in 2022, the Bay Avenue corridor came into public scrutiny after local resident Deborah Towne, 70, was hit by a car near Crossroads Loop and Bay Avenue in November 2023. Towne was walking her dog at the time. In early 2024, the City of Capitola approved the Bay Avenue and Hill St. Quick Build Project as a short-term safety enhancement as part of a broader corridor study examining all intersections on Bay Avenue from Highway 1 to the village Capitola Village. Construction was completed in August of 2024.

In the short term, drivers will continue to navigate the quick build, including plastic bolsters over metal posts to accommodate multimodal transportation. “A separate green bike lane is likely part of the roundabout design,” Khan added.

  1. Guessing that this will only ENDANGER the NUMEROUS pedestrians that use that intersection; epic fail.

Kristen McLaughlin
Support Local Journalism
