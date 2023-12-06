.Capitola Police Arrest Woman Involved In Fatal Hit-And-Run

Capitola Police arrested a 58-year-old woman Dec. 1 on suspicion of being the driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian on Nov. 18.

“Capitola Police Officers successfully located and arrested Aurora Lopez, a 58-year-old resident of Soquel,” Capitola Police said in a statement. “We have made a significant breakthrough in the ongoing investigation.”

Debra Towne, a 70-year-old Capitola resident, was struck on the 800 block of Bay Avenue as she was crossing the street in the area of Hill Street and Crossroads Loop at about 8:30pm.

Capitola Police said Lopez reportedly sped away from the scene after the collision.

Police posted a picture of the suspect’s vehicle and a $20,000 reward was offered for information leading to an arrest.

Lopez was booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail on charges of vehicular manslaughter and hit and run causing death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Capitola Police Tip Line at 475.2791.