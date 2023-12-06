.Capitola Police Arrest Woman Involved In Fatal Hit-And-Run

The woman suspected of being the driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian was arrested on Dec. 1

By Tarmo Hannula
Capitola Police Arrest Woman
A flier about a vigil is posted on the corner of Bay Avenue at Hill Street in Capitola where Debra Towne died in a hit and run crash Nov. 18. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

Capitola Police arrested a 58-year-old woman Dec. 1 on suspicion of being the driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian on Nov. 18.

“Capitola Police Officers successfully located and arrested Aurora Lopez, a 58-year-old resident of Soquel,” Capitola Police said in a statement. “We have made a significant breakthrough in the ongoing investigation.” 

Debra Towne, a 70-year-old Capitola resident, was struck on the 800 block of Bay Avenue as she was crossing the street in the area of Hill Street and Crossroads Loop at about 8:30pm. 

Capitola Police said Lopez reportedly sped away from the scene after the collision.

Police posted a picture of the suspect’s vehicle and a $20,000 reward was offered for information leading to an arrest.

Lopez was booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail on charges of vehicular manslaughter and hit and run causing death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Capitola Police Tip Line at 475.2791.

Tarmo Hannula
Tarmo Hannula has been the lead photographer with The Pajaronian newspaper in Watsonville since 1997. He also reports on a wide range of topics, including police, fire, environment, schools, the arts and events. A fifth generation Californian, Tarmo was born in the Mother Lode of the Sierra (Columbia) and has lived in Santa Cruz County since the late 1970s. He earned a BA from UC Santa Cruz and has traveled to 33 countries.
