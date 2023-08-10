.Capitola Police Investigating Hoax Bomb Threat At New Brighton

Capitola Police are investigating after someone called in a false bomb threat to New Brighton Middle School, which prompted an evacuation of all students and the cancellation of classes on the first day back from summer break.

Police found no devices during a sweep of the school, the agency stated in a press release.

Students were back on a modified schedule Thursday morning.

The Investigations Unit are looking into leads on the caller who left the voicemail, police said.

Soquel Union Elementary School District Superintendent Scott Turnbull says that NBMS office staff on Wednesday morning found a voicemail indicating a possible bomb threat that was left the night before.

Students and staff were immediately evacuated from all campus buildings to the field.

Police closed off all streets leading to the school, as parents were directed to nearby Shore Life Church to pick up their children.

Every room and building on the campus was checked and cleared by law enforcement K9 units specially trained to seek out and locate explosive devices.

School counselors are available to support students and families.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Capitola Police Department at 475.4242.