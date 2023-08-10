.Capitola Police Investigating Hoax Bomb Threat At New Brighton

No explosives found in search, students back in class

By Todd Guild
BOMB SCARE: An anonymous voicemail prompted evacuation on Wednesday PHOTO:RGMK

Capitola Police are investigating after someone called in a false bomb threat to New Brighton Middle School, which prompted an evacuation of all students and the cancellation of classes on the first day back from summer break.

Police found no devices during a sweep of the school, the agency stated in a press release.

Students were back on a modified schedule Thursday morning.

The Investigations Unit are looking into leads on the caller who left the voicemail, police said.

Soquel Union Elementary School District Superintendent Scott Turnbull says that NBMS office staff on Wednesday morning found a voicemail indicating a possible bomb threat that was left the night before.

secure document shredding

Students and staff were immediately evacuated from all campus buildings to the field.

Police closed off all streets leading to the school, as parents were directed to nearby Shore Life Church to pick up their children.

Every room and building on the campus was checked and cleared by law enforcement K9 units specially trained to seek out and locate explosive devices. 

School counselors are available to support students and families.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Capitola Police Department at 475.4242.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Todd Guild
Previous ArticleBomb Threat Ends First Day At New Brighton Middle School
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Bomb Threat Ends First Day At New Brighton Middle School

Murder Suspect Arrested After Standoff

Schools Grappling With Declining Enrollment, Absenteeism