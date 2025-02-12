.Case Closed

Valentine’s Day is an opportunity to do something special with your sweetheart.

Might I suggest you head to Aptos Vineyard’s tasting room on Feb. 14 to indulge in some of their superb wines—such as the 2021 Judge’s Reserve Pinot Noir ($59)? This voluptuous pinot won 93 points from Wine Enthusiast, and it is everything a good pinot should be—with enticing aromas and flavors of red fruit and a warm layer of characteristic earthiness.

“Our Judge’s Reserve is a spectacle of fruit, herbs and umami that delights from nose to palate to finish,” say the folks at Aptos Vineyard.

I also recommend the 2023 All Rise Rosé of Grenache ($28). This beautiful rust-colored wine “captures the summertime of southern France.” Wine Enthusiast awarded it 91 points.

The winery was established in 1974 by the late Judge John Marlo, and each wine is named for a judicial term in his honor.

And the good news is that Aptos Vineyard is doing a special pairing on Valentine’s Day. Teaming up with Emily Bondor from the Santa Cruz Bee Company, whose company is dedicated to regenerative beekeeping, four terroir-specific honeys will be featured—paired with various cheeses and Aptos Vineyard wines.

The event is 3-7pm on Feb. 14. Cost is $39 ($29 for wine club members) and reservations can be made at AptosVineyard.com. Email in**@ap***********.com with any questions.

Aptos Vineyard, 105 C Post Office Drive, Aptos (next to Starbucks in Aptos Village), 831-661-5150.

Mobile Barkeep

A party we attended came with Tina Mae, a professional bartender. Tina Mae will add pizzazz to your event with her tasty cocktails. She even brings her own portable bar. My husband loved his vodka cocktail—both shaken and stirred! TinaMaeBartending.com.