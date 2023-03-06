.Giveaways

.Tickets for Chardonnay Sailing Charters

Enter to win a pair of tickets to sail on a Chardonnay Sailing Charters cruise. ($140 value)

Chardonnay Sailing Charters is thrilled to be offering the public a genuinely unique experience viewing Santa Cruz and the Monterey Bay Marine Sanctuary from a different perspective. The sailing yachts offer plenty of safe and comfortable topside seating to view the sights and the wildlife of Monterey Bay. Chardonnay Sailing Charters look forward to sailing with you aboard their fun, fast, and exciting yachts while providing you with first-class service and a memorable experience!

Drawing Date for this Giveaway is Thursday, May 25, 2023.
Winners notified by email and have 48 hours to respond or forfeit.
Must be 21+ to win.

Winners for the above prizes will be randomly chosen. All winners will be notified via email. By submitting this form, you are giving consent to have your submitted data added to GoodTimes' email list. This data may also be shared by our divisions, subsidiaries and affiliated companies in connection with this giveaway, contest or survey. GoodTimes and all parties involved take privacy very seriously, and we guarantee email addresses and information collected will be kept confidential. If you wish to unsubscribe from the mailing list, you can do so after you receive the first mailing by clicking on the Unsubscribe link.

