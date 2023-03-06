.Tickets for Chardonnay Sailing Charters

Enter to win a pair of tickets to sail on a Chardonnay Sailing Charters cruise. ($140 value)

Chardonnay Sailing Charters is thrilled to be offering the public a genuinely unique experience viewing Santa Cruz and the Monterey Bay Marine Sanctuary from a different perspective. The sailing yachts offer plenty of safe and comfortable topside seating to view the sights and the wildlife of Monterey Bay. Chardonnay Sailing Charters look forward to sailing with you aboard their fun, fast, and exciting yachts while providing you with first-class service and a memorable experience!

Drawing Date for this Giveaway is Thursday, May 25, 2023.

Winners notified by email and have 48 hours to respond or forfeit.

Must be 21+ to win.