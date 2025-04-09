music in the park, blue oyster cult, san jose california

.Acoustic Cats

Banding together for students

By Kristen McLaughlin
Buffalo Blues Trio photo
EDUCATIONAL Buffalo Blues Trio plays at a benefit for Soquel Elementary School. PHOTO: Contributed

For the first time in the band’s 15-year history, the China Cats—Santa Cruz’s Grateful Dead cover band—will play an all-acoustic show April 18 at the Kuumbwa Jazz Center. The show is a throwback to the early days of the Grateful Dead, who once in a while would pull out an acoustic show and thrill their appreciative fans. Continuing in true Deadhead form, China Cats never uses the same set-list twice. Every time China Cats plays a song, it’s a new experience, says lead guitarist Matt Hartle.

The Kuumbwa show will benefit the Soquel Elementary School music program, an integral part of education for Soquel students pre-kindergarten through fifth grade. Says music teacher Diane Bock, “Our school community represents children from diverse populations, including multi-language learners and socioeconomically disadvantaged students. We know that our music program provides an equitable experience for all our students.”

Opening the show, Buffalo Blues Trio pays homage to female blues artists from the 1920s to present—i.e., Bessie Smith, Big Mama Thornton, Nina Simone, Aretha Franklin, Janis Joplin and more. The band features aforementioned music teacher Bock on upright acoustic bass, Ramon Marc Butler on acoustic guitar/resonator/harp and Michele Murphy on vocals.

—Kristen McLaughlin

China Cats and Buffalo Blues Trio play April 18 at Kuumbwa Jazz Center, 320-2 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. Doors 6:30pm; show starts at 7:30pm. Tickets: Tickets: $24–$28 at TheWheelCompany.com.

Kristen McLaughlin
Support Local Journalism
