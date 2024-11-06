.Clearing the Haze

Feeling like you’re stumbling through a thick fog the day after? That classic “lost in the woods” feeling where the path forward is blurry, and shadows loom larger than life? If so, you’re far from alone. In fact, nearly 70% of Americans report that the 2024 presidential election has become a major source of stress, according to the American Psychological Association. The tension is palpable—traffic seems gnarlier, people are testier, lines stretch longer, and happy hour can’t come soon enough.

The thing is, we’re wired to feel this collective strain during times of uncertainty. Our brains tend to amplify everyday frustrations when we’re anxious about the big picture. So even if you’ve managed to keep yourself relatively calm, chances are someone close to you—a partner, a friend, or that colleague with the edgy comments—hasn’t. And that energy, as we all know, is contagious.

Psychologist Steven Stosny, founder of CompassionPower in Washington, D.C., coined the term “election stress disorder” to describe the level of anxiety and obsession that many of us feel surrounded by in the tense and polarizing political climate.

According to Stosny, this level of stress drives the “toddler brain” (unregulated, all-or-nothing, “stop or I’ll scream” mindset) to hijack our rational “adult brain.” This hopefully temporary switch impairs our ability to take other perspectives, weigh evidence, see nuance, plan for the future, and create value and meaning. Seriously, this is based on brain science.

The hijacked brain, now in “fight or flight mode,” is highly susceptible to emotional contagion; in a heightened state we’ll take on whatever negative emotions are around us. It’s normal to get caught up in the flow of high emotion, regardless of which side of the fence you’re on. But it doesn’t help your sense of safety or security. And it may lead to sleepless nights, compounding the stress state even further.

Yes, these are critical times. No, this isn’t denying the gravity of the situation. So what’s the antidote? The answer might be simpler than we think: reconnecting with a sense of normalcy, grounding ourselves in the things that don’t feel unpredictable. For some, that might mean taking a social media detox or going for a long walk by the ocean. For others, it’s doubling down on small routines, the little anchors that keep us feeling stable.

Here are five simple interventions for calming post-election stress:

Limit media consumption: Social media and news cycles can keep us in a loop of “doom-scrolling.” Stay updated without letting the news dictate your mood by limiting your news time to end of day. Yes, it’s a challenge, but if you try it and find it’s not effective, feel free to leave a complaint in the box below. Seek supportive connections: Spend time with people who uplift you, and if needed, ask them to keep the conversation to topics other than politics—the time for influencing votes is over. Practice calming techniques: From mindfulness to breathing exercises in a studio or online, in Santa Cruz resources abound. Sign up for a sound bath at one of the many local studios offering a session. Take a walk outside, whether it’s around the block or at your favorite beach—walking and nature are a surefire calming combo. Stay hopeful and realistic: We’re more resilient than we think, and we’ve overcome plenty of challenges before. Avoid end-of-the-world thinking and trust your ability to adapt. Practice gratitude: No matter what’s going on in the world, we’re lucky enough to live in a magical place filled with spaces and places for healing.

With these simple but powerful practices, we can keep our perspective intact—even as we navigate the uncertainty around us.

At the end of the day, none of us can control the outcome of a national election, but we can choose how we navigate the haze it leaves behind. We can be kinder to ourselves and to each other, remember that the fog always lifts eventually, and maybe even find ways to laugh at the absurdity of it all over a drink with friends. Because if there’s one thing Santa Cruz knows, it’s how to find a glimmer of light, no matter how thick the fog.

Elizabeth Borelli is a certified plant-based nutrition expert, professional life coach, yoga teacher and author of the upcoming book Tastes Like La Dolce Vita. Learn more at ElizabethBorelli.com.