.Even the Crawfish Got Soul

A tribute album dedicated to the musical pioneer of zydeco music, Clifton Chenier, arrives on a platter (there are other options, besides vinyl), on June 25. Twelve deep grooves by some of the juiciest names in entertainment, like the Rolling Stones, Lucinda Williams and Taj Mahal.

The record was produced by Steve Berlin (Los Lobos), Joel Savoy (Cajun legend) and John Leopold, a Santa Cruz activist and former county supervisor.

“If you have ever heard of zydeco music, it’s because of Clifton Chenier,” Leopold says, looking very fit and drinking coffee outside the Verve on 41st. Like a man on a mission, Leopold begins an in-depth Ted Talk on the roots of zydeco and the influence of Chenier. Leopold’s passion for this under-represented form of music is evident in every word he says.

For brevity’s sake, here’s a condensed history.

Zydeco is often a blistering-fast genre of music that moves your feet, and soul, whether you consent or not. Ground zero seems to be southwest Louisiana, where people spoke Creole, pidgin, English, French and other languages on the reg.

The music that bubbled up out of this multi-ethnic rabbit stew used an accordion and other forms of homemade percussion instruments, like washboards, to create a new world of sound. Like much regional music, at the time, it stayed regional—until a star broke out and shared it with the world. Clifton Chenier.

Having grown up with an accordion-playing father, Chenier was born to tour. In 1955, he had his first national hit (“Hey Little Girl,” a remake of New Orleans legend Professor Longhair’s song), and all the states, across the land, got their first taste of spicy gumbo.

Chenier’s success got him sudden attention and he began to tour with people like Ray Charles (his hero), Etta James and Chuck Berry. But it wasn’t until 1966—when esteemed San Francisco Chronicle critic Ralph J. Gleason wrote a magical, glowing review of Chenier’s performance at the Berkeley Blues Festival—that Chenier was able to step out from behind the legends and find his rightful place onstage.

NEW GENERATION Sherelle Chenier Mouton, zydeco king Clifton Chenier’s granddaughter, plays on the tribute album. Photo: Jo Vidrine

There’s an undeniable power to zydeco. Back when Chenier was playing in the 1950s, he was still in his 20s and his shows would run all night long. “Clifton made zydeco his own,” Leopold begins. “Not only was he a great musician, but he would play shows to unite audiences. Clifton would book shows down in southwest Louisiana, where black and white audiences didn’t mix. But when he played, he would bring everyone together.”

“I heard an interview that Clifton gave once. He said he would get harassed if he walked offstage and went to the bathroom. It was easier just to stay on stage, and all his musicians had to stay onstage as well. And they would play for four hours. He had an amazing band,” Leopold recounts.

The three producers, through decades of connections, brought together a legion of artists to celebrate and record the music of Clifton Chenier. “We did six days of recording in Lafayette, Louisiana,” Leopold says, with a revolving door of talent like Jimmie Vaughan (Fabulous Thunderbirds), Molly Tuttle, John Hiatt and David Hidalgo. “We had close to 40 positions on this album. The house band was all stars,” Leopold beams—and one of its members, Sherelle Chenier Mouton, is Chenier’s granddaughter.

Of course, having the Rolling Stones on your album is sure to up your real estate. “It just raises the amplitude of people knowing about the album. It’s good to bring in people so they can connect with zydeco. And you get to hear Mick sing in French,” Leopold adds.

A true champion of Chenier on vinyl and stage was Chris Strachwitz, who founded Arhoolie Records in Berkeley in the mid 1960s. Carrying the torch of promoting underrepresented voices into the 21st century is album co-producer Joel Savoy, who also owns Valcour Records. Savoy comes from a family that has loved Cajun music for generations, and his father was close to Strachwitz. He “was my dad’s best friend, so we grew up hearing Chris talk about the label and about Clifton and all the artists,” Savoy says from his home in Louisiana.

Savoy is also a fiddle player who tours the world, much like Chenier, and is more than happy to share the sounds of his home. “I would say that whenever I travel, I’m an ambassador to my people and my culture. I do represent Louisiana every time I go somewhere, whether I want to or not, because you know me and all of my other traveling musician friends from here, anytime we go anywhere, we are spreading the gospel about the great state of Louisiana. Louisiana is so mysterious to many. We love our Acadiana, the community here, and we’re very proud to go all over the world and share our music. People really have started to connect to not only traditional vernacular music from the South Louisiana corner, but from all over,” Savoy says.

You couldn’t possibly honor the legacy of the King of Zydeco without the music benefitting and uniting others. Valcour Records is donating all profits from the sale of the album to the Clifton Chenier Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Valcour Records partnered with the Center for Louisiana Studies at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. The fund will offer annual financial assistance to students studying traditional music, specifically zydeco accordion, at the university. It’s a sure thing Chenier would approve of the music moving through the generations.

A Tribute to the King of Zydeco, Clifton Chenier will be available for shipping and download starting June 25. Pre-orders are available now at valcourrecords.com.