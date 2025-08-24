.‘Clowns’ Stage Theatrical Protest at Bomb Component Facility

By Tarmo Hannula
Several people in clown costumes congregate around the main entrance of a company
VOICE OUT Members of Art & Rebellion protest outside Pacific Scientific Energetic Materials Company in Hollister Thursday. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

Art & Rebellion, a Santa Cruz–based self-described resistance group, staged a peaceful theatrical protest at Pacific Scientific Energetic Materials Company in Hollister on Aug. 21.

Garbed in brilliant colors, goofy hats, glittery jackets, bright red noses, curly wigs and waving umbrellas, batons and plungers, the cast of clowns, in a circus-like roadside production, brought a message to the facility that has been linked to manufacturing components for MK-80 series bombs used by Israel in repeated airstrikes on Gaza.

Organizers said the action—called “Water Balloon Uprising”—was a symbolic response to the use of U.S.-linked munitions in densely populated areas including hospitals, schools and refugee camps.

Although the bombs are restricted by U.S. military guidelines for use near civilian populations, they have been used in Gaza with impunity and U.S. backing, organizers said.

The company, headquartered in Chandler, Ariz., did not immediately respond to a call for comment.

The company website states that Pacific Scientific manufactures detonators, laser firing units and pyrotechnic igniters, among other things.

NO JOKE Though the group was clowning around, their message was firm and clear. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

The clowns used a tub full of colored water balloons to “serve as a disarming visual metaphor—a nonviolent counterpoint to the deadly payloads exported from within Rep. Jimmy Panetta’s congressional district.”

Brent Adams of Art & Rebellion said, “War profiteering has no place in our communities—even when it hides in ‘liberal’ districts like ours.”

He added that the group aims to highlight how bomb suppliers are embedded across nearly every congressional district to secure bipartisan compliance with militarized foreign policy, regardless of public sentiment.

Art & Rebellion says it is a grassroots group that uses symbolic performance, direct action and art to inspire action for justice and peace.

“We are here to issue a complaint to the operators and owners of the Pacific Scientific Energetic Materials Company,” Adams said. “We come to you not as politicians or pundits but clowns—yes clowns—representing the creative, peaceful heart of humanity in a time of world collapse.”

Adams added that the components manufactured at the plant have been identified in the destruction of hospitals, schools, refugee camps, residential towers and entire neighborhoods in Gaza.

“You, here in Hollister, are a link in that chain of devastation. We are not here to threaten you, but to expose your role,” he said. “You are a war profiteer, operating in a quiet town.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tarmo Hannula
Tarmo Hannula has been the lead photographer with The Pajaronian newspaper in Watsonville since 1997. He also reports on a wide range of topics, including police, fire, environment, schools, the arts and events. A fifth generation Californian, Tarmo was born in the Mother Lode of the Sierra (Columbia) and has lived in Santa Cruz County since the late 1970s. He earned a BA from UC Santa Cruz and has traveled to 33 countries.
Previous ArticleNew PVUSD Course Will Launch Careers in Aviation
moe's alley, live music in santa cruz california, summer concert lineup
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters Subscribe Advertise About Us Contact Us Letter to the Editor Press Release Obituaries Writing an Obituary Archives Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Vote for Best Of Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

ADVERTISING Advertise Ad Planner/Issue Schedule Legal Submit an Obituary Legal NoticesFictitious Business Name (FBN) StatementsDoing Business As (DBA) NoticesTrustee Sale Notices

COMPANY INFO Job Opportunities Journalism Awards Privacy Policy Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
Stationary planes on an airfield

New PVUSD Course Will Launch Careers in Aviation

Bare-chested man posing on a stage, with dramatic lighting

Exploring the Art of the Lap Dance

Astrology, Horoscope, Stars, Zodiac Signs

Free Will Astrology