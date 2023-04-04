.Discovering Coeur De Vignes’ Acclaimed Cabernet Sauvignon

Coeur De Vigne wines are mainly sold through wine merchants, so getting some shipped to your door is easy. Based in Rutherford, Napa, Coeur De Vigne is known for its extraordinary Cabernet Sauvignon.

The 2019 Cab ($102) is a great red wine to enhance any special occasion. Composed of 88% Cabernet Sauvignon and blended with 8% Petit Verdot, 2% Merlot and 2% Cabernet Franc, this deep purple wine is brimming with dark fruit, considerable oak and complex layers of vanilla, cassis and plum. Aged in 87% new French oak, delicious flavors of dark chocolate and dried cherries with some plum and raspberry notes emerge in this divine Cab.

Grapes are grown on the Sullivan Estate, started by Jim Sullivan in 1972. Winemaker Jeff Cole takes pride in continuing the legacy of making this Left Bank Bordeaux-inspired blend “with a clear and powerful voice.”

The Tasting Panel Magazine awarded the “fresh and velvety” Cab 94 points. coerdevignenapa.com

Carmel Café

Café Carmel serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, and it’s a charming spot to stop by. The Carmel and Monterey Peninsula chambers of commerce will be holding a ribbon cutting to celebrate Sarah Cook’s fourth year as owner. Cook moved with her family from England to run the café, and a stellar job she’s doing. The café is baking traditional British hot cross buns just in time for Easter.

Carmel Café Ribbon Cutting, Thursday, April 6, 5-7pm, at Café Carmel, Ocean and Mission, Carmel. cafecarmel.com

Safe Catch Pure Wild Tuna

Safe Catch Wild Tuna has the lowest mercury content—and the fish is sustainably sourced and wild-caught. The cans come with easy-to-open pull tabs, so they’re handy for road trips, picnics, sandwiches or adding to salad for a quick meal. Safe Catch, based in Sausalito, also does wild salmon, sardines, mackerel and more. safecatch.com