.Count to 10

‘Nutrition advice is always changing.’ I hear this complaint every time I teach a workshop. And it’s true that new diets pop up on social media every day, promising quick fixes or magical results. So it’s no wonder so many people throw up their hands and say, “Forget it—healthy eating is too confusing.”

But here’s the thing: while trends come and go, the science around nutrition is actually much more consistent than we think. The Mediterranean Diet, the eating pattern advised by National Institute Health and other leading organizations, has been around for ages. Yet as someone who’s been teaching and writing about food health, and behavior change for over a decade, I’ve seen firsthand how persistent myths can derail people’s efforts to eat well.

In Santa Cruz, where the wellness world is as vibrant as our farmers’ markets, it’s especially easy to get swept up in the latest food fad. So let’s set the record straight. Here are the top 10 diet myths that refuse to die—and what the science really says.

1. Myth: Diet News Is Always Changing

Nutrition research evolves, yes, but the basics remain steady: eat more plants, less processed food, and don’t overdo sugar. The noise comes from headlines oversimplifying or sensationalizing studies. The truth? Core principles of healthy eating are consistent. In Michael Pollan’s words: “Eat food, not too much, mostly plants.”

2. Myth: Carbs Are the Enemy

Complex carbs are your body’s main energy source, and the fiber they contain is your gut’s best friend. Whole grains, fruits and vegetables provide fiber, vitamins and steady energy. Skip the refined carbs—like white bread and pastries—that spike blood sugar and crash it later. But complex carbs make up the foundation of the Mediterranean Diet pyramid and a quarter-portion of Harvard’s Healthy Eating plate.

3. Myth: All Fats Are Bad

Low-fat diets of the 1980s gave fat a bad reputation. But your body needs healthy fats to function—think avocados, olive oil, nuts and seeds. These fats support heart health, brain function and even mood. The real problem? Trans fats and excess saturated fat, mostly from highly processed foods.

4. Myth: Detox Diets Cleanse Your Body

Juice cleanses and extreme detox programs often deprive you of essential nutrients and can even slow your metabolism. A better approach? Support your body’s natural detox system—your liver and kidneys—with water, fiber, and whole foods. Think of a rainbow of produce from the Downtown Farmers’ Market instead of a pricey bottle of green juice.

5. Myth: Read the Front Label to Make a Healthy Choice

Front-of-package claims like “low-fat,” “all natural” or “high-protein” can be misleading. The real story is on the nutrition label and ingredients list. Look for short ingredient lists, grams of sugar, and ingredients that didn’t come from a lab. Pro tip: An apple from Staff of Life doesn’t need a label.

6. Myth: Eating Healthy Is Always Expensive

It’s true that organic superfoods can cost a mint. But healthy eating doesn’t have to break the bank. A Mediterranean-style diet—built around beans, lentils, whole grains, seasonal produce and herbs—is both affordable and nourishing.

7. Myth: Eating Gluten-Free Helps You Lose Weight

Gluten-free diets are lifesaving for people with celiac disease or gluten intolerance. But for everyone else, going gluten-free isn’t necessarily healthier and can mean missing out on whole grains packed with fiber and nutrients. Gluten-free cookies are still cookies—whether they’re from New Leaf or a national brand.

8. Myth: Eating Small, Frequent Meals Boosts Metabolism

Eating six mini-meals a day doesn’t actually speed up your metabolism. What matters most is the quality and balance of your meals. Listen to your body’s hunger cues, and focus on nutrient-rich foods over calorie counting or rigid schedules. A hearty salad with local greens, roasted veggies, and some beans or sustainably caught fish will keep you fueled far longer than grazing on snacks all day.

9. Myth: Protein Only Comes from Animal Products

Protein isn’t just about steak and chicken. Beans, lentils, quinoa, tofu, tempeh, nuts and seeds are all excellent sources that are also free of saturated fat, hormones and antibiotics (which 99% of US meat contains). Plant-based proteins also come with fiber and phytonutrients.

10. Myth: Fresh Produce Is Healthier than Frozen

Fresh, seasonal produce is wonderful—but frozen fruits and veggies are picked at peak ripeness and flash-frozen, which locks in nutrients. They’re convenient, often cheaper, and just as nutritious. Stock your freezer guilt-free, especially during the off-season when Watsonville’s berry fields are resting.

The Bottom Line

Nutrition isn’t about quick fixes, miracle foods or scary restrictions. It’s about balance, variety and consistency. Once you cut through the myths, you’ll see that healthy eating is simpler—and more enjoyable—than the latest fad diet.

So the next time a headline declares that bread is bad, fat is fatal or kale is the cure-all, take a breath. Remember the basics: eat more plants and fewer processed foods, and enjoy meals that nourish body and spirit. When it comes to health, the truth is refreshingly simple—and delicious.

Elizabeth Borelli leads Mindful Mediterranean workshops, food and wine pairings and events. Learn more at ElizabethBorelli.com.