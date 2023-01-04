.County Declares ‘Local Disaster’

Santa Cruz County officials on Tuesday declared a local emergency in the wake of the atmospheric river winter storm on Dec. 30 and 31 that ravaged roads and infrastructure and caused widespread flooding.

The Board of Supervisors will consider the declaration during their Jan. 10 meeting, allowing the County to request funding under the California Disaster Assistance Act, County Deputy Administrative Officer Melodie Serino stated in a press release.

Serino said that damages to public infrastructure are estimated at $10 million, beyond the County’s ability to fund.

Damages include the failure of Glenwood Drive, Granite Creek Road and Highland Way, and flooding in Soquel Village and along Corralitos and Salsipuedes creeks.

The storm caused mudslides and debris flows, road washouts, road collapses and power outages throughout the County, which is expected to increase during the next storm on Wednesday.For information, visit co.santa-cruz.ca.us/OR3/Emergency.aspx