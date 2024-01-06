.County’s Plan For Aging Survey Seeks Community Input

By Todd Guild
Plan For Aging
PHOTO: GINA ORLANDO

Santa Cruz County is presenting a Master Plan for Aging (MPA) survey residents can take that will help county leaders craft a plan to meet the needs of its rapidly-growing senior population.

When it is complete, the county’s MPA—called “Age Well Santa Cruiz County”—will be part of a statewide effort to create a 10-year blueprint for providing services for older adults.

Such efforts are important in Santa Cruz County, which has the largest senior population in the state, says Gray Bears Executive Director Jennifer Merchant. 

“It’s important for Santa Cruz to follow the lead taken by the state of California, so we can better meet the needs of the entire community as it ages,” she says. 

Santa Cruz’s Human Services Department and the Seniors Council are teaming up to create the plan.

“The County of Santa Cruz is dedicated to promoting the well-being of older residents and people with disabilities,” says Alicia Morales, Director of the Human Services Department’s Adult and Long-Term Care Division. “Age Well Santa Cruz County will be a blueprint for implementing strategies and partnerships that promote healthy aging for all.”

The State of California released a Master Plan for Aging in 2021, and all counties are required to make one of their own.

The survey will be launched on Jan. 8. Results will help inform the local MPA’s goals.

The survey will be available online from Jan. 8 to March 31 at wagewellsantacruzcounty.org and buenavejezcondadodesantacruz.org.

For information, email Ag*****@sa***************.gov or call 454-4397.

Todd Guild
