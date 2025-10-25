.Weighing in at the State of the Region

Officials from Santa Cruz, Monterey and San Benito counties confab on everything from housing, hospitals and hospitality to air mobility

By Tarmo Hannula
Four people seated on a stage and speaking in front of a crowd
Q&A Former Santa Cruz County Supervisor Zach Friend (from left) delivers questions to former California Assemblymember Ian Calderon, political data consultant Paul Mitchell and Assistant County Executive Officer Elissa Benson as part of the 2025 State of the Region at CSU Monterey Bay on Oct. 17. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

Government, business and nonprofit leaders around Santa Cruz, Monterey, and San Benito counties staged the 2025 State of the Region Oct. 17 at CSU Monterey Bay to discuss a vast list of topics from health care and air mobility to hospitality, tourism, advances in the agriculture, industry, climate issues and housing. 

Allen Radner, president and CEO of Salinas Valley Health, was the keynote speaker, charging head-on into the array of health care challenges set forth by the Trump Administration, his “One Big Beautiful Bill” and the ongoing government shutdown.

Headed up by the Monterey Bay Economic Partnership, the eight-hour event featured more than three dozen speakers and panelists.

​​Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas told the crowd that this past year has been “the most challenging year in my time in office.”

“I have made it my mission to ensure that regions like ours just don’t survive but that they thrive, that all Californians, from farmworkers to entrepreneurs, that everyone has a fair shot at opportunity,” Rivas said.

Rivas also touched on poverty and lack of affordable housing, and people who can’t afford to live near their jobs.

This year, Rivas helped streamline the largest expansion of housing opportunities in decades. 

“Our job isn’t just pushing back on Donald Trump, but about making real progress for California,” he said. “As California Democrats, we have to do a much better job at improving the lives of the residents who live here.”

Sen. John Laird told the crowd he wanted to look back over the year and “look forward to some of the challenges.” He touched on several major accomplishments, including the recent groundbreaking of the 670-bed student housing project at Cabrillo College, the Pajaro Valley Water Management Agency’s College Lake Pipeline Project, and improvements to the Pajaro River Levee improvement project.

He also mentioned the completion of improvements to Highway 156 between San Juan Bautista and Hollister.

On the subject of medical issues, Laird mentioned stepping in to help Watsonville Community Hospital.

“We are going to make sure that we do what it takes to keep our hospitals financially sound and operating,” he said.

Tarmo Hannula
Tarmo Hannula has been the lead photographer with The Pajaronian newspaper in Watsonville since 1997. He also reports on a wide range of topics, including police, fire, environment, schools, the arts and events. A fifth generation Californian, Tarmo was born in the Mother Lode of the Sierra (Columbia) and has lived in Santa Cruz County since the late 1970s. He earned a BA from UC Santa Cruz and has traveled to 33 countries.
