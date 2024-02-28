.Four bicyclists injured by car on Highway 9

An 85-year-old woman from Boulder Creek plowed into four bicyclists Tuesday on Highway 9 in the San Lorenzo Valley.

Israel Murillo of the California Highway Patrol said CHP responded to a reporrt of a crash at 6:21pm, south of Glengarry Road.

The woman was driving a blue Kia Forte northbound on Highway 9. At the same time, four bicyclists were riding southbound on the east dirt shoulder of Hwy 9, north of the Kia’s location.

For unknown reasons, the Kia veered off the roadway and collided with the bicyclists. After the collision with the bicyclists, the Kia kept moving in an easterly direction and crashed into a tree, where it came to rest.

Two of the bicyclists suffered major injuries and were taken by air ambulance to an out of county trauma center. The other two bicyclists also suffered injuries and were taken by ground ambulance to nearby hospitals.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital, Murillo said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Alcohol and/or drugs are not believed to be factors in the incident.