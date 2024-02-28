.Four bicyclists injured by car on Highway 9

Santa Cruz is one of the deadliest counties for cyclists

By Brad Kava

An 85-year-old woman from Boulder Creek plowed into four bicyclists Tuesday on Highway 9 in the San Lorenzo Valley.

Israel Murillo of the California Highway Patrol said CHP responded to a reporrt of a crash at 6:21pm, south of Glengarry Road. 

The woman was driving a blue Kia Forte northbound on Highway 9. At the same time, four bicyclists were riding southbound on the east dirt shoulder of Hwy 9, north of the Kia’s location. 

For unknown reasons, the Kia veered off the roadway and collided with the bicyclists. After the collision with the bicyclists, the Kia kept moving in an easterly direction and crashed into a tree, where it came to rest.

Two of the bicyclists suffered major injuries and were taken by air ambulance to an out of county trauma center. The other two bicyclists also suffered injuries and were taken by ground ambulance to nearby hospitals. 

secure document shredding

The driver suffered minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital, Murillo said. 

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Alcohol and/or drugs are not believed to be factors in the incident.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Brad Kava
Previous ArticleBLM Mural Vandalism Suspect Arrested
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

BLM Mural Vandalism Suspect Arrested

Astrology, Horoscope, Stars, Zodiac Signs

Free Will Astrology

Things to do in Santa Cruz