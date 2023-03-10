.Tickets to Dan Wilson Organ Trio

Enter to win 4 tickets to see Dan Wilson Organ Trio at Kuumbwa Jazz Center in Santa Cruz on Thursday, April 6, 7pm.

Dan Wilson‘s career has taken him on an exploratory journey into foundations laid down by the guitar/organ tradition, eventually leading to an invitation to perform with jazz great Joey DeFrancesco’s trio quartet, with which Wilson went on to earn a GRAMMY® Award nomination with for DeFrancesco’s Project Freedom album (Mack Avenue Records, 2017). From there, Wilson went on to tour with Christian McBride’s trio Tip City, eventually leading McBride to serve as producer on Wilson’s Vessels of Wood and Earth. The Dan Wilson Organ Trio on this concert date will feature organist Brian Ho and drummer Sylvia Cuenca.

