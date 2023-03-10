.Giveaways

.Tickets to Dan Wilson Organ Trio

Enter to win 4 tickets to see Dan Wilson Organ Trio at Kuumbwa Jazz Center in Santa Cruz on Thursday, April 6, 7pm.

Dan Wilson‘s career has taken him on an exploratory journey into foundations laid down by the guitar/organ tradition, eventually leading to an invitation to perform with jazz great Joey DeFrancesco’s trio quartet, with which Wilson went on to earn a GRAMMY® Award nomination with for DeFrancesco’s Project Freedom album (Mack Avenue Records, 2017). From there, Wilson went on to tour with Christian McBride’s trio Tip City, eventually leading McBride to serve as producer on Wilson’s Vessels of Wood and Earth. The Dan Wilson Organ Trio on this concert date will feature organist Brian Ho and drummer Sylvia Cuenca.

Drawing Date for this Giveaway is Thursday, March 30, 2023.
Winners notified by email and have 48 hours to respond or forfeit.
Must be 18+ to win.

Winners for the above prizes will be randomly chosen. All winners will be notified via email. By submitting this form, you are giving consent to have your submitted data added to GoodTimes' email list. This data may also be shared by our divisions, subsidiaries and affiliated companies in connection with this giveaway, contest or survey. GoodTimes and all parties involved take privacy very seriously, and we guarantee email addresses and information collected will be kept confidential. If you wish to unsubscribe from the mailing list, you can do so after you receive the first mailing by clicking on the Unsubscribe link.

