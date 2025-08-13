.Roadhouse Rules

Something monumental is happening on the north side of Santa Cruz, times two.

Six miles from Westside Santa Cruz, the long-awaited—and much-anticipated—debut of Cotoni-Coast Dairies, a 5,800-acre section of the California Coastal National Monument opposite the beach with the same name, debuts Saturday, Aug. 16.

The dramatic lands feature nine miles of new trails navigating undulating hills, coastal terraces, mountain ridgelines, riparian canyons and six creeks.

The Sempervirens Fund explores its glory on its website. “A rich diversity of vegetation includes coastal grasslands, oak woodlands, and redwood forests,” it reads. “Diverse ecosystems provide habitat for a variety of rare or special-status species like steelhead, coho salmon, red-legged frogs, and mountain lions. Expansive hillsides offer dramatic vistas of the Pacific coastline and Monterey Bay.” (For more: sempervirens.org/visit/cotoni-coast-dairies.)

Less than 3 miles further north, at Davenport Roadhouse Restaurant & Inn (1 Davenport Ave., Davenport), new owners are learning the ropes and listening to locals about what they want. The tight-knit community’s also showering them with offers to help on everything from music programming to landscaping to produce procurement.

Co-owner and French Culinary Institute alum Gavin Parsons directs operations after years in restaurants and residential facilities, partnering with Ginny and Teddy Miller, who have been visiting Davenport since they were kids.

There are a ton of things that recommend the new leadership—including a desire to take things slow, learn by doing, keep the live music program strong, and evolve the big back patio and cocktail program.

Perhaps most importantly, though, Teddy has lived in the population-500 town for a decade, and incoming chef Roland Konicke of Uncle Ro’s Pizza—and Companion Bakery, Pie Ranch and Fifth Crow Farm fame—is also a resident. They understand what the Roadhouse means to a unique place and are pot-committed to provide it.

The clear impression is that things are clicking practically and spiritually, something Parsons echoes.

He and the Millers “quickly understood that we were looking at this project from very similar points of view, without much prompting,” Parsons says. “So we could spitball and get into the weeds of the [project] pretty early on.

“It’s been a wildly beautiful journey, dare I say kismet. And to think we’re just getting started!” davenportroadhouse.com

SECOND (WIND) SUMMER

The Summer Sunset Series launches into six weeks of what organizers call “pure magic” at Lot 16 on Church Street, 5-8pm on Aug. 14 and continuing every Thursday evening through Sept. 18. Curated selection of artisans, farmers and businesses anchor a night market. Local food vendors and restaurants—including Dani O Bakeshop, Melrose Cafe, Mariposa Coffee Bar and Shaka’s Chicken & Waffles—treat the taste buds. Sante Adairius, Santa Cruz Mountain Brewing and Birichino flow adult beverages. Plus there’s lots of live music and performances from the likes of Fire Peach, Surf City Line Dancing, and Papiba & Friends, free admission, downtownsantacruz.com/do/sunset-market.

IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE

One of my happy places gets that much happier this Saturday, Aug. 16, 11am-4pm, with the 10th Annual Parks & Rex Dog Pool Party FUNdraiser at the expansive Simpkins Family Swim Center in Live Oak (979 17th Ave., Santa Cruz). Great food, music and fun in the pool for adults, children and—oh yes—dogs, too. Entry enables enjoyment of the whole event, your dog’s 20-minute swim window (swindow?) will be indicated on your ticket. Visit rec.us for more, where doggie slots are already filling up. Will Rogers, ride us out: “If there are no dogs in Heaven, then when I die I want to go where they went.”