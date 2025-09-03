.Hard Restart

Martinelli’s is ready to party like it’s…1858.

Way back then, before Martinelli’s earned the gold medal that became its slogan and symbol, before the American Civil War, and before telephones or cars or even Canada were things, the O.G. Watsonville operation was all about its hard cider. Way back then, before Martinelli’s earned the gold medal that became its slogan and symbol, before the American Civil War, and before telephones or cars or even Canada were things, the O.G. Watsonville operation was all about its hard cider.

Prohibition changed that, but didn’t slow down the dynasty that remains family-owned even as it now distributes its famous “drink your apple a day” juices and NA ciders in every U.S. state and 40+ countries on five continents.

Now the adult version is back, in four flavors, including Berry Blush, Mango, classic 1858 and Imperial 1858.

It’s only available at select spots in its native Watsonville, namely Lulu’s Liquors (1102 Freedom Blvd.), D’La Colmena Market (129 W. Lake Ave.), Grocery Outlet (1000 Main St.) and Nob Hill Foods (1912 Main St.).

They don’t even pour it at Martinelli’s Company Store (345 Harvest Drive, Watsonville, open 9am-5pm weekdays, 10am-2pm Saturday, closed Sunday), though that shouldn’t discourage a field trip, because the place rules.

We’re talking museum-grade artifacts, sweet merch, deals on fan favorites—Mango-apple! Pomegranate apple! Organic unfiltered!—that Costco can’t touch, and a long tasting bar where guests can sample a choice of two dozen ciders.

Juicy stuff. martinellis.com, 1868hardcider.com

ON THE APPROACH

The selection process to fill the former Ella’s at the Airport spot at the Watsonville Airport (100 Aviation Way, Watsonville) is down to three candidates, and by now maybe fewer. One is chef Tim Wood, of Woody’s at the Airport over at Monterey Regional, voted #1 airport restaurant by USA Today readers last year. Airport Director Rayvon Williams declines to confirm that, is mum on the other candidates, and notes any potential lease negotiations with the preferred operator begin soon. woodysmontereyairport.com, watsonville.gov/2322/Airport.

PERMA POP

Santa Cruz Permaculture’s 29th Permaculture Design Course starts next month. Meanwhile, the sustainable farm superstars have started distributing seasonal produce at the De Anza Farmers Market in Cupertino (9am-1pm Sundays) and continue to appear at the Westside Santa Cruz market (9am-1pm Saturdays). On top of that, SCP has a special Farm Dinner on Oct. 12, and its 10th (!) anniversary lingers on the horizon in 2026. santacruzpermaculture.com.

MAGNETIC MORSELS

The Felton Farmers Market hosts the Apple-A-Day Festival on Tuesday, Sept. 9, during standard market hours (1:30-5:30pm), with Santa Cruz Cider leading DIY apple pressing and fresh apple juice tasting, preservation pro Jessica Tunis teaching a free apple pie filling workshop, KERMIT the bicycle-book-mobile from the Santa Cruz Public Libraries sharing good reads, live music, face painting, organic apples for sale and all the classic joys of the community market, santacruzfarmersmarket.org/markets/felton…Ocean Film Festival World Tour rolls into Santa Cruz for a 7pm Sept. 6 sequence at Rio Theatre that benefits Save our Shores, oceanfilmfestivalworldtour.com…Cavalletta (9067 Soquel Drive, Aptos) now dishes 10am-2pm weekend brunch with goodies like Italian sausage breakfast hash, brioche French toast, mortadella Benedicts and seafood scampi pizzas, cavallettarestaurant.com…UCSC’s Center for Agroecology Farm to Fork 2025 dinner and barn dance benefit dinner happens on the UCSC Farm Saturday Sept. 6, and stars produce cultivated right there, the link to grab tickets is huge so it’s better to search the event name…Speaking of pro-organic dance parties, the 34th Annual Hoes Down Harvest Festival will take place Oct. 4 at Full Belly Farm in the Capay Valley, to benefit EcoFarm and other organic farming causes, fullbellyfarm.com/events/hoes-down… Lily Tomlin, help us celebrate Labor Day belatedly: “The road to success is always under construction.”