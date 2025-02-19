.Pop Quiz

Celebrating Santa Cruz staples, from Abbott Square to Gayle’s Bakery to Rob Brezsny

By Mark C. Anderson
POSSIBLE ANSWER Trivia night Wednesdays at Front & Cooper—or any night—gets brightened by a Pocket Full of Sunshine, with Japanese whisky, floral osmanthus tea, cognac and lemon. PHOTO: Mark C. Anderson

Trivia time: What drought-resistant root can be boiled, fried or baked, works as a great gluten-free flour alternative, serves as the base for boba balls and is a staple food item for 500 million people on the planet?

Correct answer: cassava, aka yuka or manioc. I learned it stars among other West African dishes like ashake hot pepper soup and pumpkin seed stew at Veg on the Edge when I asked a bartender at neighboring Front & Cooper what their go-to dish is among the wealth of choices at Abbott Square Market (725 Front St., Santa Cruz).

The answer there: loaded cassava fries, which delivered on the promise of filling me up without weighing me down, for around $11, with a choice of two housemade sauces starring.

Next quiz question: Who makes some of the most inventive and tasty designer drinks in Santa Cruz, many with their own atypical ingredients?

We’re talking creations like the Koala with tequila, apple, tamarind, eucalyptus (!) and mint; the Jupiter with gin, passionfruit, Chinese rhubarb (!), juniper and vanilla bitters; and the Pocket Full of Sunshine with Japanese whisky, floral osmanthus tea (!), cognac and lemon.

A: Front & Cooper, a true drink destination—and now home to weekly Trivia Nights 6:30-8pm Wednesdays, complete with hosts Hugging Porcupine Productions and prizes for those who know their stuff, from roots to sun. 

LOVE ACTUALLY

I took the occasion of Valentine’s Day to revisit a runaway romance between Santa Cruz and Gayle’s Bakery & Rosticceria (504 Bay Ave., Capitola). If you’re not moved by the warmth of the fireside sunroom, the avalanche of hearty deli salads and rustic sandwiches, the seduction of the raspberry cream danish, the crunch of perhaps the best garlic bread in the area code, the texture of the mushroom turnovers, you’re in need of a heart and/or tastebud transplant. The kicker: Valentine’s was more than a moment to make a run on some salted caramel brownie hearts. It was a way to celebrate the shop’s birthday, which came when Gayle’s mom, Fern Tomlinson, opened the place Feb. 14, 1978. HBD to a local legend, gaylesbakery.com.

COSMIC ASSISTANCE

If you stopped reading this right now and flipped to page 6 to visit your Free Will Astrology horoscope from Rob Brezsny, your day will improve. That’s how reliably insightful his column proves. Many readers are well aware of this, and perhaps also know that before he became syndicated worldwide, he got his start at Good Times. What’s less well known: He also crafts a deeply hopeful and energizing newsletter that I’ve found increasingly indispensable since Trump took office. Check it out at newsletter.freewillastrology.com.

SLICES OF LIFE

The 42nd Annual Clam Chowder Cook-Off ladles out Feb. 22-23, at Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, with proceeds going to city parks and rec, beachboardwalk.com/Clam-Chowder-Cook-OffRosie McCann’s Irish Pub (1220 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz) quietly has a bangin’ brunch lineup 10am-2pm weekends with $8 pints of mimosas and industry legend Angélica Quezada behind the sticks; meanwhile they also do Comedy Night Mondays, Trivia Tuesdays, Celtic Music Thursdays, Industry Night Sundays and happy hour 4-6pm weekdays, rosiemccanns.com…Homeless Garden Project completed another glorious MLK Work Day, rallying 100+ volunteers, sharing 1440 Multiversity snacks and Alta Coffee, and resurfacing reminders of what good results from localized leadership and outreach, homelessgardenproject.org…Dr. King, please take us home: “Make a career of humanity. Commit yourself to the noble struggle for equal rights. You will make a better person of yourself, a greater nation of your country, and a finer world to live in.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Mark C. Anderson
Previous ArticleBantam Class
Next ArticleLETTERS
music in the park, psychedelic furs
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

Alt Weeklies
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Pacific Sun

Community Weeklies
Gilroy Dispatch
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Morgan Hill Times
Press Banner (Scotts Valley)
Salinas Valley Tribune
The Pajaronian (Watsonville)
Tri-City Voice (Fremont)

Magazines
50up
Bay Area Parent
Bohème
Cannabis Chronicle
Dilated Pupil
East Bay
Open Studios
Santa Cruz Visitor's Guide
South Valley

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
Santa Cruz Warriors

Tickets to Santa Cruz Warriors Game

Adrian Gonzalez loses bid for parole

Santa Cruz Burger Week Giveaway

Gift Certificate from Santa Cruz Burger Week