.Saddle Up

Silver Spur #2 gives foodie-friendly East Lake Village in Watsonville a flavorful kick

By Mark C. Anderson
Good Times Dining review Discretion Brewing
CLEAR INTENTIONS Discretion Brewing has joined the ranks of craft brewers fermenting tasty hop water (far right on the cupcake pan tasting flight). PHOTO: Mark C. Anderson

It’s time for double the apple-walnut pancakes, double the egg bread French toast, double the Cowboy omelets, double the calamari steaks and eggs and double the chicken cutlet BLTs.

Those popular plates and specials at Silver Spur (2650 Soquel Drive, Santa Cruz) will soon be flying from the kitchen of location #2, as East Lake Village Shopping Center finally adds a standout breakfast-lunch spot to complement a sturdy selection of flavorful spots like Fruition Brewing, Ozzy’s Pizzeria and Staff of Life.

In a word, yeehaw.

The sister Silver Spur (1040 E. Lake Ave., Watsonville) debuts at dawn March 4. Hours are 6am–2pm daily.

The original Soquel institution found renewed identity in 2023 when the longtime chef for former Spur owner Linda Hopper, Juan Valencia, bought the place with his son Danny Govea, himself a restaurant veteran. They promptly restored historic menus and reinvigorated the historic good vibes.

They’ll each oversee a location and the hot coffee–strong service–big plates recipe that’s made the Spur a Live Oak life affirmer for generations.

More at instagram.com/silverspurranchco.

CELEBRATION BREWING

Humble Sea (820 Swift St., Santa Cruz) soon commemorates a birthday as it does much everything: with style points to spare—and this time, choose-your-own-beer-venture optionality. The three plays for the March 15 anniversary celebration: 1) “Just Show Up” (free): Per HSB, “roll through, grab beers, eat food, vibe out. No ticket needed.” 2) Level Up Your Experience ($25 early bird; $30 after March), which involves a commemorative glass, magnum pours, an anniversary lager, and a sticker. 3) Full VIP ($50/$60) with the Level Up love plus private bar access, HashNDash food truck, cellar bottle pours, tank-fresh lager pours and extra magnum pour access. Presale kicks off as this goes live (Wednesday, Feb. 26) on HumbleSea.com.

DON’T WORRY BE HOPPY

More beer news, less boozy. A tasting flight at Discretion Brewing (2703 41st Ave., Suite A, Soquel) remains an intriguing endeavor, especially complemented by a bianca flatbread and some Italian antipasto. Last visit there, for instance, I gained altitude with a splash of a tart raspberry-hibiscus ale, a Shimmer Pils, a Jugo Nuevo hazy, a Follow the Creek West Coast IPA and a Uncle Dave’s Rye IPA, and closed with a new addition to the menu: a house hop water that proves crisp, balanced, refreshing and surprisingly satisfying. That fits into a wider trend toward NA options, and staffers told me after sales have remained consistent, if less robust than during a Dry January surge. Hop on, discretionbrewing.com.

RECOGNIZE GAME

The Santa Cruz Warriors play their annual game at Chase Center in San Francisco against the Mexico City Capitanes on Sunday, March 9, and the first 10,000 fans in score a Stephen Curry Sandcastle Bobblehead; a shuttle bus or two from Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz to Chase Center will transmit  local season ticket holders, santacruz.gleague.nba.com…Meanwhile Sea Dubs big brother Draymond Green is getting into the restaurant game with Meski, an Ethiopian fusion restaurant and bar opening in SF’s Lower Nob Hill…A special webinar 6–7pm Feb. 26 empowers locals to help protect Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary, by doing everything from collecting data beachside to kayaking on the bay, montereybay.noaa.gov/getinvolved…Reminder: Our very own intergalactic omen interpreter Rob Brezsny has a newsletter, check out freewillastrology.com…A single oyster filters 50 gallons of water a day…Zora Neale Hurston, shuck away: “I do not weep at the world. I am too busy sharpening my oyster knife.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Mark C. Anderson
Previous ArticleBring a Party Hat
Next ArticleFree Will Astrology
music in the park, psychedelic furs
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

Alt Weeklies
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Pacific Sun

Community Weeklies
Gilroy Dispatch
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Morgan Hill Times
Press Banner (Scotts Valley)
Salinas Valley Tribune
The Pajaronian (Watsonville)
Tri-City Voice (Fremont)

Magazines
50up
Bay Area Parent
Bohème
Cannabis Chronicle
Dilated Pupil
East Bay
Open Studios
Santa Cruz Visitor's Guide
South Valley

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Anatomy of a Burger

Burger Week lineup photo

Isn’t That Special!

Freewheelin’