.Brie-aking News

Glorious cheese, pie empowerment, and In-N-Out advances

By Mark C. Anderson
Dining review image of brie cheese
SADDLE UP Cowgirl Creamery cheeses can be found at Santa Cruz and Scotts Valley outposts like New Leaf, Whole Foods, Safeway and Nob Hill. PHOTO: Mark C. Anderson

There were grate expectations. Cremes of the crop. Fondues and don’ts, wheys to go, bleu feelings and harvarti parties.

At last month’s 19th annual California Artisan Cheese Festival, up the 880 in Sonoma, small producers conjured big flavor across seminars, tastings and tours.

“People came hungry, curious and ready to connect,” says Candace Allen, Beehive Cheese Company exec and president of the California Artisan Cheese Guild. “The energy was electric—proof that artisan cheese is more than food, it’s a community.”

Next California hosts the national American Cheese Society 2025 Annual Conference, July 23-26.

Pro tip: Volunteer like I did, meet a bunch of interesting cheese heads and curd mongers, support a worthy nonprofit, and earn free access to a swath of experiences. cheesesociety.org

OFF THE PIE CHARTS

Beckmann’s Bakery (1053 17th Ave., Santa Cruz) has claimed another slice of competitive glory at the National Pie Championships, which has been assembling since 1995, and happened in Orlando last month, hosted by the American Pie Council, whose motto is: “We all love pies.” Beckmann’s six ribbons—yes, a half dozen, some of them repeat victories—were awarded for their peach pie, cherry pie and pumpkin pie for best in those categories, on top of nods for the time-honored bakery’s strawberry-marionberry pie (for “mixed berry”) berry bomb (for “berry”) and—debuting in Santa Cruz this fall—rum-laced chocolate pecan (for a special syrup recipe slot).

The wins all came within the commercial super gourmet echelon of the showdown, which also cultivates amateur and professional divisions. Their edge, per Beckmann’s Business Development Operations Manager Tony Stumbaugh, involves some madness. “Where we’re insane is we make more than 200,000 pies every year, by hand,” he says, noting all-natural butter crusts help too. “The fact we’re able to pump out such high volume and be consistent with quality is a testament to our bakers.” beckmannsbakery.com.

SPOON FEEDINGS

I may have buried the lede (though this is a food column, not a horseracing report): Journalism, the bay colt who turned 3 on Monday, won the Preakness Stakes on Saturday, setting up a potential showdown against Sovereignty in the Belmont Stakes (Sovereniiety finished first just ahead of Journalism at the Kentucky Derby). I repeat, Journalism won!…

The makeover at local favorite watering hole and red meat capital, The Hindquarter Bar and Grille (303 Soquel Ave, Santa Cruz) is complete and represents a nice upgrade that doesn’t mess with the great value-fine steak formula that’s made it so popular for so long. thehindquarter.com…The BBQ Kauaiian at The Pizza Series (226 Mt Hermon Road, Scotts Valley) sounded good enough that I skipped my standard cupping pepperoni for a thick and caramelized-cheesy slab of smoked bacon, Black Forest ham, shaved jalapeños and fresh pineapple. Detroit-style delish, thepizzaseries.com

Bummer alert: The since-1959 Central Coast tradition that is the Artichoke Festival is no more, with organizers citing increased event production costs, insurance premiums, permitting requirements and operational challenges…International spirits houses like the parent company of Johnnie Walker and Smirnoff are posturing for a tariff hit, countering anticipated $150 million annual losses with a $500 million cost-cutting move…In-N-Out is removing artificial dyes from its strawberry milkshakes and pink lemonade, going for natural coloring, while switching to a ketchup recipe that swaps out high-fructose corn syrup for real sugar…Author/intellectual/media personality Clifton Fadiman, close us out: “Cheese is milk’s leap toward immortality.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Mark C. Anderson
Previous ArticleSea Stewards
Next ArticleThings to do in Santa Cruz
moe\'s alley, live music in santa cruz california, spring concert lineup
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

Alt Weeklies
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Pacific Sun

Community Weeklies
Gilroy Dispatch
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Morgan Hill Times
Press Banner (Scotts Valley)
Salinas Valley Tribune
The Pajaronian (Watsonville)
Tri-City Voice (Fremont)

Magazines
50up
Bay Area Parent
Bohème
Cannabis Chronicle
Dilated Pupil
East Bay
Open Studios
Santa Cruz Visitor's Guide
South Valley

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

The Editor’s Desk

A&E Alison Bechdel image

There’s Going to Be a Test?

Things to do in Santa Cruz