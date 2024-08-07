.Door to the Past Now Open at Restored Castro Adobe

It was 17 years ago that a group of volunteers began to restore the Rancho San Andreas Castro Adobe, a structure whose endurance over its 176-year lifespan helps paint a picture of California history.

Now fully restored and equipped with interpretative displays, touchable exhibits and multimedia offerings, the building is open monthly—including this Sunday, Aug. 11.

Restoration efforts began in 2007, when volunteers made more than 2,000 adobe bricks by hand and recreated the kitchen, which is one of just four Mexican-era “cocinas” in the state, says Bonny Hawley, executive director of Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks, a nonprofit operating partner for local state parks.

“That was quite a project,” Hawley says. “This is painstakingly restored.”

Several historical displays tell the story of the Castro family, who once owned the land, and the families that lived in the house in the intervening years.

In addition, engineers retrofitted the building for earthquake safety, building a “steel rib cage,” Hawley said.

The historical displays also tell the story of the people who worked in the house, and the vaqueros who rode the vast land once owned by the Castros.

Just inside the door is the dining room, where realistic kitchen sound effects and displays of dishes give a sense of what the inhabitants may have seen.

A HOT TIME The stove inside the Castro Adobe’s historically accurate kitchen—one of just four in the state. Photo: Tarmo Hannula

Visitors can also see the dance hall and the master bedroom once occupied by Juan Castro, who was elected as county supervisor just after California achieved statehood, and was the first and only Latino to hold that role until Tony Campos in 1988.

Historians excavating the site also found pieces of dishes, along with the broken face of a China doll and even buckshot, all of which is on display.

Originally built in 1848, the Castro Adobe boasted a fandango room, which drew neighbors and workers alike to parties that lasted for days.

After the structure was damaged in the 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake, owner Edna Kimbro tried for years to get it restored before selling it to the state in 2002. It’s now a National Historic Site and a California State Landmark.

“The Castro Adobe has an amazing story waiting to be told and the day has finally arrived for visitors to experience it,” said Chris Spohrer, Santa Cruz District Superintendent for State Parks. “We are so excited to celebrate this decades-long collaborative process to preserve and interpret the Castro.”

The public can tour the Castro Adobe from 10:30am to 3:30pm on these dates: Aug. 11, Sept. 21, Oct. 13, Nov. 16 and Dec. 8. For information, visit SantaCruzStateParks.as.me.