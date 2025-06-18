.Mountain Fresh

Opened recently, Dreamers is a deeply mountain-vibed breakfast/lunch diner described by owner Allen Strong as a “time machine back to the ’70s, everything except the prices.” His eclectic San Lorenzo Valley upbringing includes extensive entrepreneurial restaurant industry experience starting at age 12. Demonstrating a love of cooking at a young age, Strong started doing prep work for his parents’ restaurant before striking out on his own and becoming involved in multiple local culinary ventures. Strong says he didn’t like having a boss and found working for himself a better spiritual fit, staying loyal and true to his own vision and ultimately opening Dreamers in February.

The spot is rife with wood accents and old-school movie star pictures, setting the stage for a menu described as simple, all-inclusive, hand-made American utilizing primarily butter except in the deep-fryer. One breakfast standout is a classic Salisbury steak and eggs, and other favorites are fried egg sandwiches, omelets/scrambles, and daily specials like French toast and teriyaki orange skirt steak. Legit lunch picks include handmade burgers like mushroom/Swiss and BBQ western, a veggie cheese melt on sourdough, and fresh salads with housemade dressings. Chocolate mousse cake with whipped cream and strawberries is for dessert.

How has business been since opening?

ALLEN STRONG: I consider a restaurant’s first six months a grand opening, so we are still in the middle of that and have gotten a good response from locals. Our crew is small and we really have the freshest food in the county—nothing is frozen and nothing is cheap. Turning a profit is not our number-one priority. What I want to create here is to show customers how dining out used to be. We care about everybody and their experience and really put love into what we do, and that’s what we are all about.

How have you contributed to Santa Cruz’s lore?

I started skateboarding at a young age and was inspired by a new kind of blue Cadillac wheel that I bought from Jack O’Neill himself. After meeting him, he asked me to participate in a skate show at his shop and when I excelled, he offered me sponsorship at age ten and personally hand-built me two bonsai boards that I really loved. Jack was a great guy, and I helped create the skateboard culture here.

9217 Highway 9, Ben Lomond, 831-289-3012