.Driver Crashes on Hwy 17

A 26-year-old Scotts Valley man suffered major injuries when his northbound Honda slammed into a guardrail on Highway 17.

Around 7:15pm on Monday evening Ernie Dollente Mina was driving south of Mount Hermon Road when his vehicle spun off the road, overturned and crashed into a tree, according to the California Highway Patrol.

He was traveling at an unknown rate of speed at the time, said Officer Israel Murillo, who added drugs and alcohol are not considered a factor in the incident.

The driver was transported to Valley Medical Center for treatment.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.