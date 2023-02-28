.Driver Crashes on Hwy 17

The Scotts Valley man was driving Monday evening during stormy weather when he crashed

By Drew Penner
A portion of Highway 17 is seen covered in snow over the weekend. PHOTO: contributed.

A 26-year-old Scotts Valley man suffered major injuries when his northbound Honda slammed into a guardrail on Highway 17.

Around 7:15pm on Monday evening Ernie Dollente Mina was driving south of Mount Hermon Road when his vehicle spun off the road, overturned and crashed into a tree, according to the California Highway Patrol.

He was traveling at an unknown rate of speed at the time, said Officer Israel Murillo, who added drugs and alcohol are not considered a factor in the incident.

The driver was transported to Valley Medical Center for treatment.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Drew Penner
