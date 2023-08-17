.DUI Suspect Strikes Vehicles And Home

A 53-year-old Castroville man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after he was involved in multiple separate crashes on Green Valley Road in Watsonville

California Highway Patrol officer Israel Murillo said the CHP learned that Francisco Romo Rojas was driving a red 2000 Chevrolet Silverado just before 5pm on Green Valley Road when he plowed into at least three separate vehicles before driving off the roadway and crashing into a house east of Mesa Verde Drive.

Rojas was flown by air ambulance to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center with major injuries. No one in the house was injured.

Rojas was arrested for suspicion of felony driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs (DUI) and felony hit and run.

Prior to the collision with the house, the Chevrolet was involved in two separate hit-and-run property damage crashes and a separate hit-and-run minor injury crash on Green Valley Road moments before.

The incident is still under investigation.