.Planet Protectors

This Saturday marks the return of Earth Day Santa Cruz, the local incarnation of the national campaign for environmental awareness. Earth Day was created largely through the efforts of Gaylord Nelson, a senator from Wisconsin, who began pushing for a national “teach-in” on the problems of pollution after he witnessed the effects of the infamous 1969 Santa Barbara oil spill.

The Democratic senator reached across the aisle to ask Pete McCloskey, a Republican congressional rep from California, to serve as co-chair of the committee that launched the first Earth Day in 1970.

These days, there’s little cooperation across a party divide that has become a chasm. As CalMatters reported on April 9, President Donald Trump has issued an order targeting state and local climate change laws and policies. In the crosshairs is California’s cap and trade program, one of the state’s vital tools for combating climate change.

Given the new threats, the importance of Earth Day is greater than ever. The city of Santa Cruz and various partners have put together an event that will not only inform but also entertain. Festivities run Saturday from 11:30am to 4pm in downtown Santa Cruz on Pacific Avenue, Cooper Street and Abbott Square.

Visitors can expect danceable rhythms from SambaDá, accompanied by samba stilt walkers, face painting, a photo booth, food booths, and a variety of eco-friendly exhibitors promoting environmental stewardship, healthy living and sustainability.

Sponsors include New Leaf Community Markets, Bay Federal Credit Union, Santa Cruz County Recycles and the Santa Cruz County Sanitation District.

One big draw is the Fashionteens fashion show, offering a parade of high-style, zero-waste outfits. Last year’s show featured dresses made of newspaper and outfits crafted from repurposed plastic—a demonstration of how fashion and sustainability could go hand in hand. The show will celebrate creativity, innovation and eco-friendly fashion starting at 1:15pm.

Another program designed to get youth involved is the Green Passport Program, which offers access to projects and education about how to live sustainably. Young people obtain the passports at the Information Booth and then collect stamps or stickers. Once the passport is full, they can return to the information booth for a coupon for one free scoop of ice cream at Mission Hill Ice Creamery.

Also on April 19, eco-enthusiasts on the East Side can spend the afternoon at a “Rockin’ Pop Up” at the Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History. UCSC geologists will be on hand to talk about mineralogical marvels from the museum’s galleries. Attendees can also bring their own rocks, fossils, gems and minerals for identification anytime between noon and 2pm. The Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History is located at 1305 East Cliff Dr, Santa Cruz.

The museum is also offering earth-themed workshops for the artistically inclined. This Sunday from 9 to 11am, Earth Day Special: Birding Photography will be held at Old Cover Landing Trail. And next weekend there are two classes: From 5:30 to 7:30pm on April 25 at the museum, attendees will learn how to transform sea glass, driftwood and botanicals into artworks. And from 10am to 1pm on April 26, aspiring artists can head to Seabright Beach for Earth Day in Oils, an painting workshop. For information, visit santacruzmuseum.org.

And there’s still time to get a raffle ticket from Save Our Shores, with prizes that include a SwellCycle surfboard and a weekend stay at Seacliff Condo. Purchase a ticket by April 30; for details, visit ​​saveourshores.org.

The city of Watsonville will celebrate Earth Day on Sunday, April 27 from noon to 3pm at the Watsonville Plaza. Music, food and fun will be provided, including educational children’s activities. Earth Day 2025 will be a celebration of the earth and an opportunity to inspire community members to preserve the planet for future generations. Attendees can participate in games and activities relating to climate action. Admission is free.

Earth Day Santa Cruz takes place 11:30am–4pm on April 19 in downtown Santa Cruz; for details, visit scearthday.org. Watsonville’s Earth Day—Our Power, Our Planet takes place noon–3pm on April 27 at Watsonville Plaza; for information, call 831-768-3161.