.Eat For The Earth Veg Out

Relatively new Santa Cruz nonprofit Eat for the Earth hasn’t been around all that long. But it’s hoping its efforts around meat-free eating means all of us will be.

Its mission reads clearly enough: “Making it easier for people to eat more plants and less animal products to sustain all life on Earth.”

That finds expression with things like virtual recipe tutorials, full moon ritual yoga retreats and an Eat for the Earth Holiday Celebration. The latter happens this Sunday, Dec. 17, at The 418 Project on River Street and is free with RSVP.

Eliot Kalman will lay down the smooth keyboard jazz. A silent auction and raffle arrive at a good time for gift givers, as does an arts and crafts market. Stan Grindstaff conducts a magic act. Jane Broccolo demos her gift for animal communication.

Meanwhile planet-friendly food like mini walnut-mushroom enchiladas and sourdough-potato baguettes with roasted garlic and eggplant will circulate, naturally, and guests can learn more about E4TE programming—which includes a “How Not to Age” talk on Feb. 3 at Rio Theatre with doctor and author Michael Greger.

Eat for the Earth Executive Director Beth Love likes to build her activities around a one-two punch: inspiration and tools.

“We give people compelling information why they should move toward a plant-based diet, and then give them practical tools on how, ” she says. “We’re passionate about helping people know eating healthy doesn’t mean sacrificing flavor—and that it’s good for them, good for the Earth, good for all life kinds, and you can really enjoy it.”

eatfortheearth.org

HOLEY ROLLING

Rock N Roll Donut Bar has soft opened in the former Starbucks at 1335 Pacific Ave. I’m acquainted with the original on Cannery Row because it’s a great spot to take the nieces and nephews after a Monterey Bay Aquarium adventure. The m.o. at RnR: aggressively creative and indulgent desserts like triple chocolate cookie dough doughnuts, Cookie Monster donuts and mermaid donuts with blueberry icing, “beach” sprinkles, blueberry frosting and a white chocolate mermaid tail. Coming to the S.C. spot within the month will be breakfast burritos, garlic donut bites and burgers. “Big, bold and beautiful donuts,” owner Scott Kirkpatrick says. “And it’s an entertainment experience, not just donuts.” rocknrolldonutbar.com

NEWS NUGGETS

Farmers market favorite Ashby Confections has a holiday pop-up rolling out the treats at 1306 Pacific Ave. noon-7pm Wednesday to Sunday…Pebble Beach Food & Wine has announced its lineup for the April 4-7 festival and put tickets on sale in one fell swoop. High-wattage names include Mario Castrellón, Graham Elliot, Elizabeth Falkner, Rogelio Garcia, Antonia Lofaso, Jeremiah Tower, Cedric Vongerichten, Roy Yamaguchi, Geoffrey Zakarian and Andrew Zimmern…San Juan Bautista’s Vertigo Coffee just debuted in Mountain View at Carte Blanche coffee shop inside the Shashi Hotel, where Jarad Gallagher is executive chef. Barbecue lovers will want to make a pilgrimage to his other project, The Smoke Point, also in SJB.