Brad Kava | Good Times Editor

The thing everyone is talking about right now is the possible closing of the Catalyst nightclub and replacing the whole block—including Starving Musician—with more high-rise apartment buildings.

The question I have is: when is enough enough?

For years, Santa Cruz was protective of its downtown charm, restricting the height of construction and keeping the city more like Carmel than Mountain View or San Jose. That’s a big reason many of us chose to live here.

Now, if you visit downtown after not being here for a while, you see a giant stretch of high-rises along Front Street. I can live with it if it means more housing that could drive down prices and make for more affordable places to live. That’s something we’ve been demanding for years.

There are plans for many more of those towering giants in the south of Laurel neighborhood, which could be developed around a new arena.

OK. Again, I can accept that things change and can grow, maybe even for the better.

But, as someone else said, the Catalyst may be the catalyst for people waking up to the fact that things might be going too far.

The Catalyst has been the center for music downtown for 65 years, bringing in countless performers including Neil Young, Etta James, Peter Tosh, Emmylou Harris, Ice T, Nirvana, Alanis Morissette, The Specials, No Doubt, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Pearl Jam to name a few.

It’s dingy and funky and sometimes too crowded, but at this point, it’s a historic and important venue for our nightlife.

The proposal claims the club could be relocated to the bottom floor of a seven-story building. Can you imagine the noise complaints that will generate?

What are all these people crammed into new apartments going to do without the kind of entertainment a great music club provides? People are organizing to make their voices heard about this on a Facebook page called Santa Cruz Against Runaway Development.

The first politician I’ve seen weigh in is County Supervisor Justin Cummings, who wrote on his Facebook page.

“Unbelievably disgusting and definitely not affordable. We need to not just let the City know how horrible of an idea this is, but also let our state reps know that we’re fed up with not having control over development in our community.”

Now’s the time to let your City Council know what you think.

Thanks for reading.

Brad Kava | Editor

PHOTO CONTEST

WOW! East Cliff during low tide. Photograph by Laurie Parenteau

GOOD IDEA

Residents in a Santa Cruz neighborhood are coming together to raise money for speed bumps because they say speeding on Dover and nearby streets creates “serious risks for children, families, pets, cyclists, and pedestrians,” especially for the 66 seniors who live in a 55+ apartment complex nearby and walk the area daily. According to a GoFundMe, after two years of working with Public Works, the neighborhood was approved for speed bumps but must raise half of the $16,272 cost.

Our goal is simple: Prevent accidents before they happen and create a safer, more livable community for everyone—especially our seniors, families, and children.”

GOOD WORK

Get a great deal on adopting a pet this month, thanks to the Bissell Pet Foundation. Dogs and cats can be adopted for $50 until Dec. 15 at the Santa Cruz Animal Shelter. The shelter is also having its Winter Wine Stroll Dec. 13 at Staff of Life. Tickets are at Eventbrite.com. Also, if you are having trouble affording food for your pet, Heather’s Pet Food Pantry gives free food to animal lovers every Sunday, 1–3pm. It’s at 2601 Chanticleer Ave. What a beautiful thing.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

‘If you’re lucky enough to have your life’s work be making music, that’s a win.’ —Bassist Tony Levin