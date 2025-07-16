.The Editor’s Desk

Brad Kava | Good Times Editor

There are other cities in California that claim to be the U.S. surf capital, but our cover story makes a convincing case that Santa Cruz is where the sport started on the mainland. Yes, Hawaii was really first, but at that time, 1885, Hawaii was its own country.

When three of its princes climbed on boards made of redwood and hit the waves off the San Lorenzo River, the local sport was born.

It’s amazing to think back to that time in light of how popular the sport became. Imagine seeing the first people standing on water and riding the waves. Our cover story by Geoffrey Dunn and Kim Stoner takes you back through time and gives you some context both for surfing and the people who brought it here. This is some fun history and will delight even those who aren’t history buffs.

You can also relive it at the Museum of Art & History downtown, a place that has become our city center and deserves all the support we can give it. It has become a true cultural, musical and artistic heart of Santa Cruz.

Speaking of which, two local promoters are having their first new event at the Museum this week, called “Legends Live & Local.” It’s already sold out but supporting activities like it will help bring in more. This one features Go-Go’s guitarist Jane Wiedlin, who will talk about her time with the hot ’80s girl group, which recently appeared at Coachella.

Here’s the wild part: Jane will be backed up by a super group of local musicians who are in their teens and up. It’s a chance to see our locals backing an international star, and promoters Matthew Swinnerton and Jennifer Otter Bickerdike want to bring in more celebrities for events.

This is the kind of thinking we need in this town…people with big visions combining national and local talent. It gives us all a reason to get out and see things even better than anything over the hill.

Speaking of which, I see internationally known country star Lacy J. Dalton, who got her start in Santa Cruz, is coming back on Aug. 16, playing the intimate El Vaquero Winery. That’s huge!

On other fronts, Watsonville started its Second Saturday festival, like Santa Cruz’s First Friday, and the response was great. That’s what I’m talking about.

And the MAH had a dog fashion show Sunday, as you can see in the photo on this page. It sounded too crazy for me not to check it out, and I loved it. We’ve got so many innovative thinkers here who know how to put on a Good Time (pun intended).

Thanks for reading.

PHOTO CONTEST

DOGGY STYLE So much cuteness at the Museum of Art & History Sunday for the Santa Cruz SPCA’s Dog Fashion Show. Photograph by Joan Hammel

GOOD IDEA

Dr.Jill Biden, a lifelong public school and community college educator and former First Lady of the United States, will speak at Kaiser Permanente Arena at 7pm Saturday, Sept. 27. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, July 17 at 9 a.m. and can be purchased via Ticketmaster.com. Early access to tickets will be available through a series of exclusive presale events on Wednesday, July 16. Those interested in receiving presale access are encouraged to sign up for Warriors Insider (search Santa Cruz Warriors Insider).

GOOD WORK

The True Love Christian Music & Art Festival this Saturday in Aptos Village Park features over 12 churches gathering together to share their True Love for God and their neighbors.

All FREE including food, ice cream, 12 bands on two stages sharing about True Love, joyful activities for the whole family. Features include a climbing wall, art painting, bounce houses, a mechanical bull, gunny sack races, face painting and more. 10:30am-6pm.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

‘Modern Americans behave as if intelligence were some kind of hideous deformity.’ –Frank Zappa