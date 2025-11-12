Brad Kava | Good Times Editor

How many times have I passed by the old meat locker on San Jose-Soquel Road and not given it a passing thought?

Then, with the joys of journalism—being able to see behind the curtains—I got to go inside to shoot some photos for John Koenig’s cover story. It was mind-blowing.

There’s a collection of art treasures, more than in any museum this side of San Francisco. Many of them are damaged and being repaired by a highly trained group of artists. This is something you would expect to see at the Smithsonian or the Metropolitan Museum of Art, not in placid Soquel, with its seemingly mysterious name that outsiders find impossible to pronounce.

There were beautiful modern and classical works, being lovingly restored from smoke damage, mishandling, paint falling off the canvases, and even a bullet hole.

They don’t need a giant gallery, although it would be cool to see all the works on display, because you can see them and buy them on their website. With the internet, this local business has a worldwide customer base.

I imagined a job this like would be one of the most stressful things ever. One mistake on a centuries-old canvas and you’ve destroyed history. My hands would be shaky.

Luckily, they have ways to avoid major damage, including putting a layer of gloss over the work to be repaired, to make sure the repair fits and then doing it after removing the gloss. Still, it takes steady hands, a skilled eye and patience.

One of the artists says she took two years for a restoration because she was so nervous of doing harm.

As journalists, we are largely storytellers, letting people know what’s going on around them and getting the information they might not find otherwise. My favorite thing is learning about something I see all the time and had no clue about what it really was or the story behind it. It awakens me to the surrounding world and it’s a joy to share it with readers.

I think you will love John’s story. We have so many things around this county that go overlooked and open up the world when you learn about them. Enjoy and be dazzled.

On other fronts: you can read about an experimental Korean music festival coming up this week in an article by the writer DNA. Talk about the benefits of having a world-class university in town! You get a lifelong education here.

You can also find entertainment for the whole family at UCSC’s presentation of The SpongeBob Musical with songs by the likes of David Bowie and Cindy Lauper.

There’s even more culture at the new Native American exhibit at the Aptos Public Library. We can travel the world without leaving the second smallest county in California. (Who knows it’s the smallest, by land mass?)

In the food department, you can read about a new restaurant with a Le Cordon Bleu-trained chef from Costa Rica in Andrew Steingrube’s Foodie File.

Happy reading.

Brad Kava | Editor

PHOTO CONTEST

BIRDS FLEW Sunset, taken from Light House Point, Oct. 12.

Photograph by Alex Kraft

GOOD IDEA

Residents who were renting or previously owned a home in Santa Cruz or Monterey counties during the 2023 floods can attend a free Homebuyer Workshop at 7–8pm Thursday, Nov. 13 in Watsonville.The workshop will introduce the ReCoverCA Homebuyer Assistance (HBA) Program, which provides up to $300,000 in forgivable home loan assistance to help eligible households purchase homes in lower-risk areas, specifically outside designated special flood hazard zones and high fire-risk areas. Location: Hampton Inn & Suites Watsonville, 75 Lee Road, Watsonville. Register at: qrco.de/bgQnYU

GOOD WORK

In the face of the ongoing federal government shutdown and sweeping changes to national nutrition assistance policy, Community Bridges’ Meals on Wheels for Santa Cruz County and Grey Bears are launching a new project to bolster food and nutrition services for vulnerable older adults. This ensures that homebound older adults receive nutritious, ready-to-eat meals and gain access to Grey Bears’ Healthy Food Program, which delivers weekly grocery bags filled with fresh produce and pantry staples, at no cost.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

‘The deader, the better.’

—Art restorer Diana Wilson,

assessing the value of artists’ paintings