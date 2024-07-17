.The Editor’s Desk

Brad Kava | Good Times Editor

The planned reading at Bookshop Santa Cruz of a 1935 play about the spread of fascism—the subject of our cover story—has been moved to a larger venue.

That’s the good news. So many people are fearful that it can and maybe is happening here that they want to participate in spreading awareness by reading aloud the theatrical adaptation of Sinclair Lewis’s It Can’t Happen Here.

Thank you, Bookshop, and everyone involved. The reading is also going on in 62 other places in 22 states.

If you are wondering what the fuss is about, a good place to start is Googling “Project 2025,” a 900-page document outlining what the right wing Heritage Foundation, staffed by members of Donald Trump’s administration and his advisors, plan to push for if a Republican is elected president.

If you prefer watching a video, search “John Oliver and Project 2025.”

The comedian, who has become a potent and enlightening journalist, shows the creators of the project celebrating it and outlining their plans.

The project gives the president more power than was spelled out in the Constitution–as was seen in the recent Supreme Court judgment that a president can’t be held accountable for crimes in office. It calls for retribution against those who speak out or oppose the administration, the very definition of fascism.

The document calls for eliminating funding for research and investment in renewable energy, and calls for the next president to “stop the war on oil and natural gas.” It also calls for the dismantling of NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which monitors weather and the oceans, because NOAA scientists support research on climate change.

It suggests a dismantling of the process of selecting government employees, who are non-partisan, in favor of those who would be loyal to the president. It eliminates school lunches and , Obama – care .

It throws out gay marriage and transgender protections, in favor of “a biblically based, social science-reinforced definition of marriage and family.” It also cuts abortion rights.

There are 900 pages of changes, which strongly suggest that it can and is happening here.

The word about this 2023 document took off on June 30 when BET Awards host Taraji P. Henson twice referred to it in the show, which reached 3 million viewers.

“Pay attention, it’s not a secret, look it up,” she said. “They are attacking our most vulnerable citizens. The Project 2025 plan is not a game. Look it up!”

She added: “Do the research. Look up ‘2025 agenda,’ because next year this time could look very different if you don’t vote.”

Is it happening here?

On the lighter side: read Elizabeth Borelli’s column on the prescriptions for getting off screens and outdoors; check out the proposed ban on filtered cigarettes, which make up so much beach litter; read about a new chicken roost, Chubbs; and definitely don’t miss the lowdown on Pedro the Lion, whose latest album is inspired by our town.

Thanks for reading.

Brad Kava, Editor

PHOTO CONTEST

FLYIN’ HIGH Shot at TAC Skimblast competition, a skimboarding competition that takes place every year. PHOTO: Mary Patino Mota

GOOD IDEA

Congressmember Jimmy Panetta secured a new federal investment in local initiatives to boost electric vehicle charging. Rep. Panetta announced $1.5 million in federal support for the Monterey Bay Electric Vehicle Climate Adaptation will receive $1.5 million .

The Monterey Bay EV CAR is a collaborative effort that will create a roadmap in the Monterey Bay Area to ensure the buildout of EV charging infrastructure to increase s resiliency in the face of climate change.

“Through this federal funding we’ll make it easier and attractive to switch to electric vehicles and reduce our carbon emissions,” said Panetta.

GOOD WORK

Dominican Hospital, in collaboration with Morehouse School of Medicine, have announced their first family medicine is proud to announce the first Family Medicine resident graduates. This significant milestone marks a crucial step in addressing healthcare disparities in Santa Cruz, the hospital said. Eight medical residents are set to embark on a rigorous three-year program dedicated to nurturing “culturally humble” family physicians, commencing in July 2024.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“Moderation in temper is always a virtue; but moderation in principle is always a vice.”

—Thomas Paine