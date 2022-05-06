.Giveaways

.Tickets to Elkhorn Slough Safari

Enter to win a pair of tickets to Elkhorn Slough Safari Nature Boat Tours in Moss Landing. ($86 value!)

Enjoy an astounding array of wildlife! Playful sea otters, curious harbor seals, boisterous sea lions, and hundreds of bird species abound as you explore one of California’s most spectacular wetlands aboard a stable, 27 foot, U.S. Coast Guard inspected pontoon boat. Elkhorn Slough Safari tours are offered year round thanks to a mild coastal climate and ever present wildlife. Tours last approximately 1.5 to 2 hours and can usually be scheduled any day of the week.

Drawing Date for this Giveaway is Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Winners notified by email and have 48 hours to respond or forfeit.
Must be 18+ to win.

Winners for the above prizes will be randomly chosen. All winners will be notified via email. By submitting this form, you are giving consent to have your submitted data added to GoodTimes' email list. This data may also be shared by our divisions, subsidiaries and affiliated companies in connection with this giveaway, contest or survey. GoodTimes and all parties involved take privacy very seriously, and we guarantee email addresses and information collected will be kept confidential. If you wish to unsubscribe from the mailing list, you can do so after you receive the first mailing by clicking on the Unsubscribe link.

Previous ArticleChardonnay & Chardonnay
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
E-Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Things To Do in Santa Cruz: May 4-10

Underneath Kate Clover’s Sound, a Tough Noir World

greenway measure

Letter to the Editor: Charting the Rails