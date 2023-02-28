.Empire Grille Embodies Felton’s Small-town Feel

The longtime local favorite plans on elevating its dinner menu

By Andrew Steingrube
Darcie Andrade serves a bacon burger with fries at the Empire Grille in Felton. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

Sal Zavala’s career began at 15. Initially a dishwasher, he climbed the kitchen ladder and became a cook. Now, Zavala owns various restaurants in the Santa Cruz area. He bought Empire Grille about a year ago; Zavala liked the small-town feel, and it was already a local favorite. He says it’s “where everyone hangs out.” Old-school Felton photographs punctuate the ambiance, and the menu is traditional American with some formal dishes and more evolution to come. 

Lunch favorites include burgers, Reubens and the popular crab, shrimp, avocado, and salads like the Asian Chicken with a sweet sesame dressing. For dinner, must-orders include the salmon with lemon, butter, garlic, white wine and bay shrimp, the Mahi-mahi in a sweet chili sauce and the grilled New York strip. Dessert is highlighted by bread pudding with blueberry and white chocolate options. Empire is open every day, 11am-9pm (8pm Sunday). Zavala recently detailed his vision for Empire’s menu and the key to his rise to successful restauranteur.

Do you have plans for Empire’s cuisine moving forward?

SAL ZAVALA: We are keeping all the favorites, but I also want to try and bring in more California cuisine. I want to elevate our food, keeping the house specialties and locally caught seafood like sand dabs, rock cod, Dungeness crab, and whatever is seasonal. I want to offer more healthy options and vegan and vegetarian choices as well.

How did you go from dishwasher to restaurant owner?

secure document shredding

I’ve been working in the restaurant business since 1989. Sometimes I would work 150 hours every two weeks, and I still have my pay stubs. I’ve been working my butt off for many years, shifts from 7am until 2am and again the next day. It took a lot of hard work and sacrifice, and most of my purpose was to provide for my children. 

Empire Grille, 6155 Hwy 9, Felton, 831-704-2130.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Andrew Steingrube
Previous ArticleDriver Crashes on Hwy 17
Next ArticleWrights Station Vineyards’ 2020 Pinot Gris
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
goodtimes flip-through editions
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

2023 Marks the Watsonville Film Festival’s Largest Yet

How Santa Cruz Cities are Approaching Outdated Language

Series on Natural Disasters Comes to Santa Cruz Museum of Natural...