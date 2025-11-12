THURSDAY 11/13

JAZZ

SASHA DOBSON Singer-songwriter-musician Sasha Dobson’s work seamlessly combines textures from country, jazz, folk, and rock. With a rich family heritage in music—her father Smith Dobson was a jazz pianist—she launched her career in the Bay Area before moving to New York City, immersing herself in that city’s indie and jazz communities. Dobson’s first album, 2006’s Modern Romance, introduced listeners to her smooth yet assured delivery. Later releases explored Americana and rock in greater depth. She’s also a member of alt-country trio Puss n Boots with Norah Jones and Catherine Popper. This evening’s performance will focus on jazz standards plus new and as-yet-unreleased songs. BILL KOPP

INFO: 7pm, Kuumbwa Jazz Center, 320-2 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. $32/adv, $37/door. 427-2227.

FILM

CHASING MAVERICKS As an ode to these awe-inspiring waves and their riders, Chasing Mavericks captures the true story of Jay Moriarity, a Santa Cruz teenager who trained under the local surf legend, Frosty Hesson. This biopic pays homage to California’s natural beauty and to its rich surf culture. This special showing also offers an exhibition of the authentic boards used in the film, presented by master board shaper Bob Pearson. Audiences are encouraged to bring a beach chair and come early to secure a great view. SHELLY NOVO

INFO: 7pm, The MAH Atrium, 705 Front St., Santa Cruz, $12, 429-1964.

FRIDAY 11/14

BUILT TO SPILL There aren’t many bands from 1992 still playing these days, and even fewer as great as Built to Spill. One of the original indie rock bands, Built To Spill revolves around singer and guitarist Doug Martsch, the only consistent member of the band since its inception. Which normally would be code for “not as good as they used to be,” however, Martsch originally envisioned the band to have a different lineup each album, something he returned to in 2012 after a decade of experimenting with a permanent lineup. No strangers to Santa Cruz, these tickets usually sell fast, so after reading this, make sure to buy them before they’re gone! MAT WEIR

INFO: 7:30pm, Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. $42. 423-8209.

COMEDY

MATT BRAUNGER Matt Braunger is a tall, lanky guy who would be hard pressed to play an unlikeable character as his natural demeanor, his face, his voice, even his posture all say this is a gentle, friendly, goofy guy. This allows him to sneak in his razor-sharp wit and catch audiences off guard as they realize this silly man may be the smartest guy in the room, even if he’s totally unaware of it. He’s been all over your TV screen on MADtv, Agent Carter, and his voice can be heard on the cult favorite Bojack Horseman. The comic has stayed true to his stand-up roots, touring relentlessly and recording multiple albums and specials. KEITH LOWELL JENSEN

INFO: 7pm, Catalyst, 1101 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz. $27. 713-5492.

SATURDAY 11/15

ROCK

DRAWING HEAVEN Hailing from San Jose, Drawing Heaven originally started out as an instrumental outfit. However, it’s a good thing they didn’t remain that way after meeting vocalist Casey Sky, who adds a gritty element with his classic singing style. One part Stone Temple Pilots, one part Alice in Chains, and eight parts their own sensibilities, Drawing Heaven is for anyone with a love for classic, heavy rock that walks the line between grunge and early metal. This week, see them at the Blue Lagoon with No Ordinary Yokel, Alecia Haselton and Midnight Dumpster Fire. Be sure to say “I love Eight” to guitarist Dan Delay! MW

INFO: 8:30pm, Blue Lagoon, 923 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. $10. 423-7117.

FOLK

STEPH STRINGS From Melbourne, Australia, singer, songwriter Steph Strings comes to us with quick fingers that dance busily over her guitar strings, often sounding like a second guitarist must be hiding behind the curtain. Then she opens her mouth and a strong voice adds poetic lyrics, full of storytelling and adventure. She quotes folk, blues, and Celtic influences, but she plays with the speed and intensity that suggests she’s got some rock, and maybe even a little metal in there as well, or at least that she draws from some of the same influences as her country’s number one musical export, AC/DC. KLJ

INFO: 8pm, Felton Music Hall, 6275 Hwy 9, Felton. $20.704-7113.

SUNDAY 11/16

JAM

JAY LANE, MICHAEL TRAVIS AND DAVID PHIPPS A new combo brings together leading lights of the jam/improvisation scene. After playing with Bay Area ska legends The Uptones, drummer Jay Lane was a founding member of Bob Weir’s RatDog as well as a two-time member of Primus (1988 and again in 2010-2013) and a member of Dead & Co. Michael Travis is a founding member of progressive bluegrass/jam outfit String Cheese Incident. Keyboardist David Phipps co-founded instrumental livetronica band Sound Tribe Sector 9 (STS9) in 1997 and still plays with that group. This evening promises “pure spontaneous composition” from these three accomplished players. BK

INFO: 8pm, Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. $20/adv, $25/door. 479-1854.

TUESDAY 11/18

LITERARY

PEGGY TOWNSEND Best-selling author and journalist Peggy Townsend is here to present her latest book The Botanist’s Assistant. This quirky and charming murder mystery features the eccentric Margaret Finch, who suddenly needs to solve a death that shakes the small university where she works as an assistant researcher to a botanist. Margaret’s almost obsessive attention to detail and talent for organization will aid her journey to find the killer. Even while solving a murder, Townsend’s writing continues to be delightfully uplifting, humorous, and clever. Her own attention to detail allows her to build a witty science-centric mystery that will be hard to put down. ISABELLA MARIE SANGALINE

INFO: 7pm, Bookshop Santa Cruz, 1520 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz. Free. 423-0900.

WEDNESDAY 11/19

INDIE

DELICATE STEVE Dreamy and melodic or syncopated with amps a-blaring, Delicate Steve turns out tunes with an authentic creativity that sounds like music made in a friend’s garage, perhaps Luke’s? His newest album, Luke’s Garage, brings up exactly those feelings and was made with adolescent aspirations and anything-goes creativity in mind. Hailing from New Jersey, the now LA-based Delicate Steve crafts joyful and mesmerizing synth-pop that conjures memories of summer days and soulful ballads that nod to candlelit intimacy. Although wordless, his songs speak for themselves, playing clear, direct guitar that creates beautiful and almost vocal melodies. SN

INFO: 8pm, Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Wy, Santa Cruz. $20/adv, $25/door. 479-1854.