.Fab Sparkle

Looking for a fab celebratory sparkling wine? Look no further than Equinox!

Tasting their bubblies recently, I fell in love with a Central Coast 2019 Sparkling Riesling ($49). Equinox owner and winemaker Barry Jackson has triumphed again!

Made in the méthode champenoise style, this amazing sparkler is perfect for any special occasion. This beautiful handcrafted wine has dry flavors and a pleasurable cascade of bubbles. There’s nothing like cracking open a bottle of good wine when you have a special meal to go with it.

Jackson also makes Merlot, Petit Verdot and more under his Bartolo Wines label.

The Equinox tasting room is in the Swift Street Courtyard complex – opposite Santa Cruz Mountain Brewing. It is a terrific spot to hang out and try some superb wines. Equinox has food on many occasions such as Parker Presents with fresh oysters; the popular Adorable French Bakery on the first and third Saturday of the month; and the occasional in-house curated cheese plates.

Equinox Wines, 427-B Swift St., Santa Cruz, 831-471-8608. Equinoxwine.com

Aptos Wine Wander – Aptos Village

This Wine Wander is a partnership with the Capitola-Aptos Rotary, Wines of the Santa Cruz Mountains and Aptos Village businesses. Upbeat and fun, this event is an opportunity to try many local wines within easy walking distance. Local wineries participating include Aptos Vineyard, which recently moved to a good spot in the heart of Aptos Village in the old Armitage tasting room next to Starbucks. Enjoy an afternoon of strolling around from business to business in Aptos Village – glass and map in hand. Tickets are $45 in advance, $50 at the door. The event is 1-4pm on Saturday, Dec.9. Visit scmwa.com for more info.