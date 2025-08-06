.Village People

The Capitola that once was

By Magdalena Montagne
Capitola essay photo
GARDEN VIEW An unexpected sight became a tourist attraction. Photo: Jim Bolger

In 1979, I arrive in Santa Cruz. I meet a guy who knows about a studio for rent in Capitola Village. It’s a block from the ocean on San Jose Avenue and the landlord is charging $90 a month.Although it’s a one-room “granny unit,” it suits me fine with its brick patio outside the back of the duplex, shared by a techie who works at Seagate and a couple of hippies up front.

There was lots of hanging out. People sunning themselves on porches. Kickball in the street, chatting with the local shopkeepers: Aries Arts, with its eclectic mix of clothing and trinkets; the Chocolate Shop, with its mile-high cakes; the Craft Gallery (full size); Hot Feet; Oceania Imports; The Kite Store—and just up the street, Gayle’s Bakery (chocolate croissants).

Mornings my boyfriend and I would walk the block over to Mr. Toots Coffeehouse, where our friend (later our roommate) worked, and we’d tank up on café mochas or café mit schlags. We’d smoke a joint, sit by the beach. This was before Margaritaville, but there was always a bar scene. There was The Ark restaurant—that was a hangout—and a small bookstore upstairs. It seemed we had everything we needed.

Days I would go to the University, where I was studying creative writing, or work at the sandwich shop that paid me enough to make rent and buy whatever else I needed. Days off I’d take my beach chair and settle in reading a self-help book (Creative Visualization by Shakti Gawain or I Deserve Love by Sondra Ray). My boyfriend and I bought wetsuits and we would swim out with the surfers and watch the waves and the goings-on onshore. Sometimes an otter would poke its head up, but mostly it was peaceful, floating in the safe harbor of the gentle waves off Capitola Beach.

I traded places with my neighbors and lived in the front duplex for a while. Their garden became mine and then I moved across the street above the piano store, where the proprietor, Joe Hanson, cast a fatherly figure and fed my cat. One neighbor opened a Cajun bakery on the first floor of the Victorian building she owned. People started doing cocaine (it was the ’80s). My boyfriend put a television in the ground, face up, and tourists and passers-by would watch what he was playing or watch themselves on TV.

I don’t remember traffic jams, cars backed up at stop signs, even on the weekends. I remember moonlit walks on the beach. When Pizza My Heart opened in 1981 slices were $1. We had a laundromat where I would bring my clothes (a two-block walk) and a movie theater that Audrey Jacobs and her sister owned, taking tickets out in the booth (double features were cheap), and our neighbor Laverne cleaned each night. I religiously combed St. John’s Helpful Shop for treasures. I’d take my dog for walks on the train trestle. Sometimes Creepers and I would get into it with a local policeman—sometimes there were altercations over parking—but generally everyone got along. On Oct. 17, 1989, came the big quake. There was a tsunami warning for Capitola Village. We stayed. Frightened but close to the ones and the place we loved.

Magdalena Montagne is a poet, editor and teacher who leads poetry writing workshops in conjunction with Santa Cruz libraries and hosts the long-running Poets’ Circle Poetry Reading Series at the Watsonville Public Library. Her book Earth My Witness is available from Finishing Line Press. Find out more at poetrycirclewithmagdalena.com.

Magdalena Montagne
Previous ArticleMultiverse Magic
