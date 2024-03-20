.Evarista’s Comal

Mexican, Italian and American faves

By Andrew Steingrube
COME ONE, COMAL This Mexican chef combines worldwide flavors. French Toast is made with Mexican Pan Dolce (sweet bread), served with berries. Photo: Tarmo Hannula

Three years ago, Jay Garcia founded Evarista’s Comal, a popular family-run Eastside eatery named after his mother, serving traditional Mexican fare alongside Italian and American favorites.

 This Jalisco, Mexico native cooked at around town for over 25 years, perfecting his techniques. Breakfast options include huevos rancheros, chilaquiles and a pulled pork machaca omelet, and American choices include corned beef hash and Eggs Benedict. Lunch munchies include carne asada, Baja-style fish tacos and a classic quesabirria. An Italian lunch stand-out is the penne pomodoro, prawns and veggies married with white wine sauce. Beverages include micheladas, Bloody Marys and mimosas, and an authentic café de olla, a cinnamon-spiced coffee with piloncillo brown sugar. Open Wednesday-Monday 9am-4pm.

Where does your love for food come from?

JAY GARCIA: I started cooking as work, and little by little, my passion for food grew. I developed my skills and talents working with a wide variety of cuisines. Those, combined with my knowledge of Mexican food from my mom, gave me the ability to cook with diverse flavors and ingredients.

Make a case for the quesabirria?

secure document shredding

JG: Part of my state, Jalisco, is known for cooking a traditional and authentic-style slow-cooked beef called birria. I like featuring authentic food from my state. I am proud to bring the traditional food of Jalisco to my menu here so that people can taste food that’s the same as they would get there. The dish is like a quesadilla filled with the birria (tender, slow-cooked meat) and served with consommé, the juice from the meat garnished with raw onions and fresh cilantro. You can either eat it as soup or dip into it.

2-1245 East Cliff Drive Unit A, Santa Cruz, 831-484-7586; santacruzfamilyrestaurant.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Andrew Steingrube
Previous ArticleChef Gordon’s Vegan Soul Food
Next ArticleWestside Coffee Shop Classics
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
Astrology, Horoscope, Stars, Zodiac Signs

Free Will Astrology

World Festivals Here

Get The Skinny