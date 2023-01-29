.UPDATE: Boulder Creek Shooting Suspect in Custody

Former Soquel High School student dies on the scene; suspect at large

By Todd Guild

On Sunday, Jan. 29, Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a juvenile suspected in the shooting death of an 18-year-old male at a party on Saturday.

Authorities are not releasing any information about the suspect because they are minors.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the family.

According to the Sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the 1000 block of Brimblecom Road at about 10pm for multiple reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a single victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim died on the scene despite lifesaving measures.

“The suspect is still outstanding, and detectives are actively working on the case,” the Sheriff’s office stated in a press release.

According to Santa Cruz City Schools Superintendent Kris Munro, the victim was a former Soquel High School student attending a County Office of Education high school program.

“While few details have been released, we are grieving with families, students, staff and community in the wake of this violence—the latest cruelty in an ongoing national epidemic of senseless gun violence,” Munto stated in a letter to families.

This story will be updated.

Todd Guild
