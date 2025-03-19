.Feeling Felton

A swoop into the woods nets dividends across the senses, plus tacos and burgers and ramen

By Mark C. Anderson
dining image bassist Bryan Herwegn
BASE KNOWLEDGE Curated touring groups like Pelican (and bassist Bryan Herweg) propel the friskiness of Felton Music Hall. PHOTO: Mark C. Anderson

Touring one-man band and viral video star Saxsquatch, appearing as Bigfoot April 4 at Felton Music Hall (6275 Highway 9), has a motto that feels helpful: “Be what you believe in.”

At the moment that messaging appears on a Saxquatch show poster on the wall at FMH. But it also thumps in the heart of the concert venue, which positions itself less than a mile from the legendary Bigfoot Discovery Museum.

Last week, a different creature took the stage. As Chicago-based Pelican gave wings to its own take on instrumental-atmospheric metal, local craft beer flowed in the lodge-like bar area, and “ (which is open 5-8pm show days and 11am-8pm Friday-Sunday).

I was there on behalf of KRML 94.7FM Radio—which is definitely being-what-it-believes-in, namely that local radio works—having extended its independent airwaves to Santa Cruz last year, while partnering with the likes of FMH and the Catalyst on a concert calendar airing around 12:45pm weekdays.

And while there’s a lot going on at FMH, plenty more awaits in its vicinity. Here appears a round up:

• At The Grove (6249 Highway 9), pastry chef-owner-operator-pop up legend Jessica Yarr continues to honor a believe-in-what-you-want-to-be approach and her Felton heritage. (Her parents, after all, ran the aforementioned Bigfood Museum!) Grove just celebrated its second anniversary and has new hours as of this week—8am-2pm Monday-Thursday, 8am-6pm Friday Saturday, 8am-3pm Sunday—to pair with 1) a new dinner program three times a week; 2) weekly supper club take-home menus starting the first week of April; 3) upcoming Thursday neighborhood nights; 4) a more involved catering operation; and 5) #YarrStar appearances at upcoming events like Pebble Beach Food & Wine (April 10-13) and Santa Cruz Mountain Mushroom Festival (May 4-5), thegrovefelton.com.

• Over in the kitchen at the mountain branch of Taqueria Vallarta (6272 Highway 9, Felton) I decided to test them out on one of my go-tos, remembering every Mexican-food lover should have a favorite barometer—or five—for quality taco spots. Their carnitas tacos are a tribute to a treasured category for me, juicy yet crispy, rich yet not greasy, loaded with a towering lump of toppings, enjoytaqueriavallarta.com.

• Even a reinvented gas station is adding flavor: Great Gas & Food Mart (6320 Highway 9) has replaced Cornerstone Gas and—on top of already updated snacks, hoodies, and a surprisingly stocked tobacco, cannabis and smoking gear gallery—has a coffee shop on the way, (831) 335-9104.

• Cult hit Emerald Mallard, a chef Lance Ebert joint nesting in Humble Sea Tavern (6256 Highway 9, Felton), has added brunch noon-4pm Sundays. French omelets, keeping with the wider restaurant’s lean toward contemporary Francophile-Californian, occupy a menu packed with pancake “quack stacks,” artisan breads, pastries, croque madames, country-fried steak and eggs, and craft cocktails. While the OG smash burger continues to headline during regular Thursday-Saturday dinner hours, Point Reyes oysters, duck leg confit, fried chicken sandwiches and Thursday-Friday happy hour specials (4-5pm) also do well. Then there’s occasional Ramen Nights with steamed bao buns, chicken katsu and what I really want to believe in: kimchi okonomiyaki, emeraldmallard.com.

Mark C. Anderson
