.Firefly Tavern

By Andrew Steingrube
LIT MENU—Holly Sparks prepares to serve a cheeseburger and fries at Firefly Tavern on Walnut Street in downtown Santa Cruz. Photo: Tarmo Hannul

Pub Grub Hub

Bartender Inga Thomas has spent her career in restaurants, calling it the “people industry.” Her love for taking care of guests makes her a perfect fit for the Firefly Tavern, opened in May and housed downtown in the space formerly occupied by 99 Bottles. Firefly’s menu is lit; Thomas defines it as elevated modern American pub food with Asian and Mexican influences.

Palette-awakening popular appetizers include furikake popcorn with housemade chili oil and classic truffle fries. A can’t-miss entrée is the “California-ized” poutine, waffle fries covered in mornay sauce, pork sausage and a fried egg.

A favorite dish is the soba noodles with chicken confit, chili paste and roasted brussels sprouts topped with sesame seeds. Closed Tuesdays, hours are 11:30am-8pm Mon-Fri, 11am-9pm Sat, 11am-5pm Sun.

GT asked Thomas about Firefly taking flight and her affinity for the industry.

Why do you love restaurants?

secure document shredding

INGA THOMAS I’ve been working in service since age 15, starting in coffee shops. There I learned that I love the public interface and making people feel welcome. There is also an internal comradery between the front-of-house and back-of-house, I love that feeling of teamwork and having others’ backs and knowing they have mine. And I really love knowing a guest had a great experience and then seeing them return time and time again.

How has business been going?

Phenomenal. Our soft opening was almost a little overwhelming because we had such a good turnout. Our evenings and weekends are usually at full capacity, and in the daytime, we often have a lunch rush, but it’s also mellow and relaxing enough for someone strolling by to have a seat. I remember coming here with my family when I was younger, and then when I came of age, playing trivia upstairs. It is truly an honor to work in such an iconic space in Santa Cruz that means so much to so many people.

110 Walnut Avenue, Santa Cruz, 831-291-5880

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Andrew Steingrube
Previous ArticleTickets to Elkhorn Slough Safari
Next ArticleFree Will Astrology for the Week of August 9
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Growing for your health right at home

editorial, editor’s note, editor, chief editor, opinion, narrative, perspective, point of view

The Editor’s Desk

Ganja Yoga and the Search for the Perfect High