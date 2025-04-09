music in the park, blue oyster cult, san jose california

.Flavor HQ…Upgrade!

A Santa Cruz classic—and community fave—reopens after a makeover, plus bridging gaps

By Mark C. Anderson
dining review hindquarter sign
SMOKE SHOW Hindquarter’s formula for great value and family feel remains resolute. ‘We’ll make it more modern, but keep our rustic feel,’ manager Ashley Byrd says. ‘Back to basics with an updated facelift.’ PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

A downtown Santa Cruz go-to just got a glow-up, and is ready to reintroduce itself.

The Hindquarter Bar and Grille (303 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz) reopens April 10 after a furious week-plus remodel.

But the things that make it great aren’t changing one bit.

What is changing: The old-school bar area, classic dining room and some exterior elements, with refreshed paint, lighting, signage, furnishing and more.

“A full remodel and update,” reports HQ’s answering machine—itself a nod to the vintage flavor that makes this place magic, and one of the oldest restaurants in the area, up there with Shadowbrook and Stagnaro Bros. Seafood. “We’re excited for you to come back and enjoy wonderful food, drink and hospitality.”

What isn’t changing: the vintage vibe; the full-bodied range of herb-butter hanger steaks, baby back ribs and ground-chuck cheeseburgers, hand prepped and smoked in house, under the direction of master griller-smoker-meat wizard Sam Yanez; nightly specials like Monday’s margarita steaks or Thursday’s  smoked pork chops ($25-$31), plus prime rib Friday-Saturday, ($39); or arguably the best happy hour in the vicinity.

From 2:30-5:30pm Monday-Saturday, well drinks, house wines and draft beers from the likes of Discretion and Humble Sea are $6, as are small plates like spicy barbecue meatballs, mini corn dogs, spicy green beans, a house mini burger, garlic fries and a daily surprise dish.

Another unchanging element would be the most important: the rare bond between staffers and a loyal clientele.

The vibe starts at the top. Co-owner Yanez, who began there as a dishwasher in the 1980s, anchors HQ’s long-tenured leadership, which includes multiple managers with close to 20 years on the job.

Manager Ashley Byrd, for example, has been there for 17 years, and she’s the least senior manager, which doesn’t happen often in hospitality.

“We’re just a family unit,” she says. “We all get along so well.” thehindquarter.com

STAY CONNECTED

The Murray Street Bridge Seismic Retrofit and Barrier Replacement Project is a good thing, full stop. It will make the stretch more resilient to earthquakes, incorporate 6-foot-wide bike lanes and a 7.5-foot-wide sidewalk and transparent barrier rails, allowing for better harbor and ocean views. But it will take a while, and lay a wallop on a number of Surf City standout restaurants who call the Santa Cruz harbor area home, from Johnny’s Harborside to Aldo’s Harbor Restaurant to the Crow’s Nest and beyond. Let’s rally to keep them cooking. They’re still accessible, and merely require a little extra effort. santacruzharbor.org/restaurant-listing.

NIMBLE NIBBLES

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has announced it will close the commercial and recreational Dungeness crab fisheries using vertical fishing lines south of Pigeon Point—including Monterey Bay and Morro Bay—effective April 15, to prevent further whale entanglements; areas off Half Moon Bay, San Francisco, and Bodega Bay will remain open, wildlife.ca.gov…ICYMI: The Downtown Santa Cruz Farmers Market is moving to a temporary location on Cedar Street between Walnut and Church Streets in May, and will also fill the parking lot next to the downtown Santa Cruz Public Libraries branch, aka Lot 16, santacruzfarmersmarket.org…The N.Y. Times reports the revolving restaurant, “long regarded as a mid-century novelty,” is staging a resurgence, with spinners in New York, Atlanta and San Francisco…Legendary restaurateur Danny Meyer, please top us off: “The most important thing you can do is make the distinction between customer service and guest hospitality. You need both things to thrive, but they are completely different.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Mark C. Anderson
Previous ArticleFar East Feast
Next ArticleThings to do in Santa Cruz
moe\'s alley, live music in santa cruz california, spring concert lineup
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

Alt Weeklies
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Pacific Sun

Community Weeklies
Gilroy Dispatch
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Morgan Hill Times
Press Banner (Scotts Valley)
Salinas Valley Tribune
The Pajaronian (Watsonville)
Tri-City Voice (Fremont)

Magazines
50up
Bay Area Parent
Bohème
Cannabis Chronicle
Dilated Pupil
East Bay
Open Studios
Santa Cruz Visitor's Guide
South Valley

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
Jo Coleman photo for Good Times A&E

Just Getting Started

Buffalo Blues Trio photo

Acoustic Cats

Cabrillo College students bring Lee Blessing’s ‘Fortinbras’

Power Play