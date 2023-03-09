.Flooding Likely As Storm Approaches

The storm bearing down on the state is set to arrive Thursday, bringing as much as 10 to 12 inches of rain to the Big Sur Coast. The storm also has the potential to cause severe flooding for the Central Coast, with 2 inches expected in Monterey, and 3 to 4 inches in Watsonville.

In Santa Cruz, residents could see as much as 5 inches and as much as 8 inches in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

Meteorologist Brayden Murdock says the already saturated soil could mean trouble for areas hit by the January and February atmospheric river storms.

“Be prepared,” he says. “If you saw flooding in January, be prepared for flooding again from these events that are coming through.”

The Salinas and Carmel rivers will see high crests, Murdock says.

Santa Cruz County officials say that the Pajaro River is not expected to crest.

Rainy conditions will persist throughout the weekend and Monday a cold front is expected to bring another inch.

“It’s going to be a while before we get all this rain out of our system, and that can cause those river flooding conditions to increase,” Murdock says.