.Fly to Vine at Odonata

Looking for an exciting way to go wine tasting? Take a helicopter flight to Odonata Wines in Salinas!

I took my first helicopter flight recently with Specialized Aviation, based at Watsonville Airport, and I learned that the company takes passengers to various wineries, including Odonata.

Denis Hoey, owner/winemaker of Odonata Wines, is now busy with another line – Cote du Denis. Named after himself, he calls it “My for-fun brand.” And under this “fun, playful, sister label of Odonata,” Hoey has made a terrific Aglianico, a full-bodied red wine bursting with vim and vigor. Hoey got his grapes for the 2021 Aglianico ($32) from Barr Vineyard in Paso Robles, where warm days and cool nights are perfect for growing premium grapes.

“Strawberry hard candy, hints of cinnamon, leather and earth,” the palate has “balanced acidity and tannin,” says Hoey of this well-made native-to-Italy Aglianico.

Soaring over fields and coastline in a helicopter is a thrilling ride, without a doubt. But if you can’t fly to Odonata, you can always drive there.

Tasting room hours are 11am to 5pm daily – with an upbeat Happy Hour every Friday from 5-7pm.

Odonata Wines, 645 River Road, Salinas, 831-566-5147. Odonatawines.com

Specialized Aviation, 150 Aviation Way, Watsonville, 831-763-2244. Specializedheli.com

Beautiful Boards

A company called Lynn & Liana Designs is making the most unusual cheese boards, bread boards and serving trays. Eco-friendly resin is combined with gorgeous hardwoods – and there are no two items the same. I particularly love the serving trays with bamboo edging. Your guests will be impressed with glasses of wine presented on these trays, for sure. The wood and resin products are made in Canada – and they’re selling like hot cakes.

Visit Lynnliana.com to see the full range.