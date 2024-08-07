.Well Rounded

Sourdough bagels on the rise

By Andrew Steingrube
BAGEL YOUR PARDON? Some of the flavors at J and M. Photo: Tarmo Hannula

Less than six months ago, Marisa Abzug and her life/business partner, Josh Taylor, founded J and M Sourdough Bagels, a pickup-based micro-bakery with storefront aspirations.

A practicing licensed marriage/family therapist, Marisa says owning a restaurant had been in the back of her mind for years. After taking a sourdough class on Facebook, she was inspired to level up her bagel game and began making them and posting pictures online.

The idea took off like wildfire, turning into what is now J and M. With a slogan of “elevating the art of sourdough, one delicious bagel at a time,” they take orders through a virtual store-front with weekly pickup locations in Aptos, Santa Cruz and Felton. Eleven flavors are available, the hands-down best-seller being the everything bagel. Josh’s favorite is the sesame; Marisa’s is the parmesan. Other popular picks include jalapeño cheddar, poppy, and the pretzel-vibed garlic/salt. There are four hand-crafted schmears: garlic/herb, sundried tomato/basil, jalapeño and wild lox. They also offer do-it-yourself sourdough pizza dough and monthly specials like sourdough chocolate chip cookies.

How’s it been/what’s next?

MARISA ABZUG: Josh and I are still in awe that we’re doing this and of the overwhelmingly positive reception. Business has been rapidly growing, and the most common question we get is, “When will you have a brick-and-mortar storefront?” The answer to that is when we have acquired enough knowledge and capital, and can find the perfect location. We hope to have a bagel shop in Santa Cruz County within the next year. We want to be a sourdough bagel destination and create a space where everyone can feel safe and seen.

Tell me about the connection between therapy and slinging bagels?

I did a business coaching program where I found out my purpose, and the word that emerged was “nourishment.” Initially, I thought that meant of mind, but now I know it is mind and body. The skills I use in my therapy practice—such as active listening, use of humor and excellent customer service—all lend a hand in our business and I’ve found have been quite complementary.

Call 831-588-8752 or visit jmsourdoughbagels.com.

Support Local Journalism
