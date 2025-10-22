.Cross Cultural

Appropriately titled as an amalgamation of the owning family’s two parents and four siblings’ first names, Jia Tellas has been serving up Cambodian-American cuisine to the Scotts Valley community since it opened 18 years ago. One of those siblings, Sophia Revino, has been assistant manager since 2020. She grew up in the restaurant, working from a young age before getting a bachelor of science degree in business management from San Jose State University.

Closed for two months when Covid hit, Jia Tellas reopened when Revino took leadership initiative and began doing all the little things, learning the business from a ground-up operational perspective. She describes the restaurant’s ambiance as traditional and cozy, with décor aspects of Cambodian culture complementing a red/orange color scheme and a jungle-vibed outdoor patio.

Recommended appetizers are fresh tofu or shrimp spring rolls with chopped peanut vinaigrette and the marinated chargrilled kebabs. Entrées that slay are red curry stew with chicken and veggies, the fan-favorite spicy basil chicken stir fry and a traditional full filet deep-fried white fish. The headlining dessert is classic mango sticky rice topped with “to die for” housemade coconut cream sauce and toasted sesame seeds. A full bar along with traditional Cambodian coffee and tea holds down the beverages.

Describe the family-focused philosophy at Jia Tellas.

SOPHIA REVINO: When my dad originally opened the restaurant almost 20 years ago, it was his vision to have me and my three siblings have a place to get us started in life as well as always have somewhere to return. And now, he also has four grandchildren who get to grow up in the business too. My siblings and I have definitely gained a lot of personal and professional experience here which has set us up well for our next endeavors, which is what my dad had in mind from the beginning.

How was your family inspired by Cambodian cuisine?

We are an Italian family with no previous professional culinary experience or Cambodian relatives, but we met Cambodian chefs over 20 years ago at a Cambodian restaurant in San Jose that we would frequent. We fell in love with not only the food, but also the people and the culture. We thought there was a place in Scotts Valley for a Cambodian restaurant and an opportunity to start a unique and family-centered business.

18 Victor Square Extension, Scotts Valley, 831-438-5005; jiatellas.com/jia-tellas