.Story of Pie

Work ethic rewarded

By Andrew Steingrube
Foodie File photo. A combination pizza and a glass of red wine at Mangiamo Pizza
PERFECT PAIR A combination pizza and a glass of red at Mangiamo Pizza in Aptos. Photo: Tarmo Hannula

In the traditionally transitory restaurant industry, David Bohigian’s career has seen him ascend to owner of the only place at which he has ever worked. Born and raised in Santa Cruz, as a young adult he initially did manual labor before deciding to get into the restaurant game. Starting at Mangiamo Pizza in 2011 as a dishwasher, he got moved up to delivery driver and then became a cook.

When the previous owner wanted to pass the reins, Bohigian—with his thorough understanding of the business—was offered ownership. Seizing the opportunity, he purchased Mangiamo’s and has now been operating it for almost a decade.

The vibe is casual counter-service with minimalist all-about-the-product décor, that product being primarily thin-crust pizza. The original owner’s New York–born recipe for dough is made in-house daily along with the housemade sauce is—a thick marinara with robust flavor, very savory and slightly spicy.

Favorite pies are the barbecue chicken and the classic meat lover’s combo. Bohigian’s personal favorite hits every note on the palate with red sauce base, mozzarella and ricotta cheeses, jalapeño, pineapple, pepperoni and bacon. Other classic offerings include calzones and stromboli, described by Bohigian as a sort of meat, cheese and pepperoncini turnover. There are also salads, like Caesar, BLT and Greek. Beer, wine and soda make for perfect pizza-paired beverages.

Why were you selected to carry on Mangiamo’s legacy?

DAVID BOHIGIAN: Honestly, I don’t really know for sure, but I think it was probably mostly because of my work ethic. The previous owner mentored me for a couple years, but never said anything about me taking over the business. It wasn’t until I quit and came back that his wife told him he better tell me about his plan, and that’s when he offered me the business.

What has becoming owner/operator meant to you?

What it’s all about for me is taking an opportunity to do better for myself. I didn’t finish high school and had no real prospects in life at the age of 28 with a wife and kids. Owning Mangiamo’s has allowed us to keep living in the Aptos community that I love and it was the best professional business decision that I’ve made in my life.

783 Rio Del Mar Blvd., Suite 45, Aptos; 831-688-1477. mangiamopizza.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Andrew Steingrube
Previous ArticleA Different White
moe's alley, live music in santa cruz california, summer concert lineup
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters Subscribe About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

Alt Weeklies
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Pacific Sun

Community Weeklies
Gilroy Dispatch
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Morgan Hill Times
Press Banner (Scotts Valley)
Salinas Valley Tribune
The Pajaronian (Watsonville)
Tri-City Voice (Fremont)

Magazines
50up
Bay Area Parent
Bohème
Cannabis Chronicle
Dilated Pupil
East Bay
Open Studios
Santa Cruz Visitor's Guide
South Valley

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Submit an Obituary
Legal Notices
Fictitious Business Name (FBN) Statements
Doing Business As (DBA) Notices
Trustee Sale Notices

 

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
Vine and Dine photo, grapes at M. Mathis Winegrower

A Different White

wellness photo expressing balance

Swinging Moods

opinion piece photo of a rose

There In Spirit