.Story of Pie

In the traditionally transitory restaurant industry, David Bohigian’s career has seen him ascend to owner of the only place at which he has ever worked. Born and raised in Santa Cruz, as a young adult he initially did manual labor before deciding to get into the restaurant game. Starting at Mangiamo Pizza in 2011 as a dishwasher, he got moved up to delivery driver and then became a cook.

When the previous owner wanted to pass the reins, Bohigian—with his thorough understanding of the business—was offered ownership. Seizing the opportunity, he purchased Mangiamo’s and has now been operating it for almost a decade.

The vibe is casual counter-service with minimalist all-about-the-product décor, that product being primarily thin-crust pizza. The original owner’s New York–born recipe for dough is made in-house daily along with the housemade sauce is—a thick marinara with robust flavor, very savory and slightly spicy.

Favorite pies are the barbecue chicken and the classic meat lover’s combo. Bohigian’s personal favorite hits every note on the palate with red sauce base, mozzarella and ricotta cheeses, jalapeño, pineapple, pepperoni and bacon. Other classic offerings include calzones and stromboli, described by Bohigian as a sort of meat, cheese and pepperoncini turnover. There are also salads, like Caesar, BLT and Greek. Beer, wine and soda make for perfect pizza-paired beverages.

Why were you selected to carry on Mangiamo’s legacy?

DAVID BOHIGIAN: Honestly, I don’t really know for sure, but I think it was probably mostly because of my work ethic. The previous owner mentored me for a couple years, but never said anything about me taking over the business. It wasn’t until I quit and came back that his wife told him he better tell me about his plan, and that’s when he offered me the business.

What has becoming owner/operator meant to you?

What it’s all about for me is taking an opportunity to do better for myself. I didn’t finish high school and had no real prospects in life at the age of 28 with a wife and kids. Owning Mangiamo’s has allowed us to keep living in the Aptos community that I love and it was the best professional business decision that I’ve made in my life.

783 Rio Del Mar Blvd., Suite 45, Aptos; 831-688-1477. mangiamopizza.com