.Fresh Start

An Aptos locals’ favorite since it originally opened in 1981, Panda Inn changed ownership five months ago and is now in the hands of Yanna Tan-Smith. Born and raised in Southern China, she is friends with the previous owners, who asked her to move from Oregon to Santa Cruz and take over the restaurant. She agreed, exuding apparently genuine warmth and passion for both her new business and hospitality.. Another motivation: Her son Ming wanted to become a cook, so she thought owning a restaurant would be a perfect platform for him to hone his craft.

The menu features traditional recipes created and improved by Yanna’s uncle Yung. Egg rolls, potstickers and hot and sour soup make for great beginnings. The Chinese chicken salad, served in an edible won ton bowl, is both a brilliant idea and a culinary standout, pairing tender white meat chicken against lettuce with a sweet and tangy housemade dressing. Main dish highlights include spicy Szechuan beef and chicken, deep-fried walnut shrimp with vegetables and chow mein. Some new and revamped menu options, spiced authentically, are also in the works to recapture local loyalty.

How is taking over ownership going?

YANNA TAN-SMITH: It’s been really challenging; we underwent construction and renovation for a couple months. Running a restaurant during construction is very difficult, but now it’s over and the place looks and feels very nice. For the first couple months, business was slow, but word-of-mouth has picked up and when people heard we were under new ownership, they came back, really embraced us and have been giving positive feedback.

What’s been the response to the food?

The neighborhood has really been liking and enjoying our cuisine; they always finish their plates and have recommended us to their friends. The big difference with the food has been receiving fresh shipments every day, the vegetables and meats are of much higher quality and are more flavorful. And that’s not me saying that, it’s what our customers have been saying. My uncle and son have both done a great job of improving the menu.

783 Rio Del Mar Blvd., Suite 5, Aptos, 831-688-8620; pandainntogo.com