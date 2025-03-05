.Fresh Start

Panda Inn’s new owners

By Andrew Steingrube
Foodie File Panda Inn photo of Gong Bao
SZECHUAN SENSATION Gong bao chicken at the Panda Inn in Aptos provides a wealth of flavors. Photo: Tarmo Hannula

An Aptos locals’ favorite since it originally opened in 1981, Panda Inn changed ownership five months ago and is now in the hands of Yanna Tan-Smith. Born and raised in Southern China, she is friends with the previous owners, who asked her to move from Oregon to Santa Cruz and take over the restaurant. She agreed, exuding apparently genuine warmth and passion for both her new business and hospitality.. Another motivation: Her son Ming wanted to become a cook, so she thought owning a restaurant would be a perfect platform for him to hone his craft.

The menu features traditional recipes created and improved by Yanna’s uncle Yung. Egg rolls, potstickers and hot and sour soup make for great beginnings. The Chinese chicken salad, served in an edible won ton bowl, is both a brilliant idea and a culinary standout, pairing tender white meat chicken against lettuce with a sweet and tangy housemade dressing. Main dish highlights include spicy Szechuan beef and chicken, deep-fried walnut shrimp with vegetables and chow mein. Some new and revamped menu options, spiced authentically, are also in the works to recapture local loyalty.

How is taking over ownership going?

YANNA TAN-SMITH: It’s been really challenging; we underwent construction and renovation for a couple months. Running a restaurant during construction is very difficult, but now it’s over and the place looks and feels very nice. For the first couple months, business was slow, but word-of-mouth has picked up and when people heard we were under new ownership, they came back, really embraced us and have been giving positive feedback.

What’s been the response to the food?

The neighborhood has really been liking and enjoying our cuisine; they always finish their plates and have recommended us to their friends. The big difference with the food has been receiving fresh shipments every day, the vegetables and meats are of much higher quality and are more flavorful. And that’s not me saying that, it’s what our customers have been saying. My uncle and son have both done a great job of improving the menu.

783 Rio Del Mar Blvd., Suite 5, Aptos, 831-688-8620; pandainntogo.com

1 COMMENT

  1. I loved Panda in the 1980’s and 90’s. I haven’t been there is so long, I will have to come back now and revisit. My menu recommendation: More vegan options if possible.

    • Please sign me up for the newsletter - No

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Andrew Steingrube
Previous ArticleLiquid Passion
Next ArticleSwept Away
music in the park, psychedelic furs
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

Alt Weeklies
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Pacific Sun

Community Weeklies
Gilroy Dispatch
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Morgan Hill Times
Press Banner (Scotts Valley)
Salinas Valley Tribune
The Pajaronian (Watsonville)
Tri-City Voice (Fremont)

Magazines
50up
Bay Area Parent
Bohème
Cannabis Chronicle
Dilated Pupil
East Bay
Open Studios
Santa Cruz Visitor's Guide
South Valley

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Sound Sleep

row of silhouettes of different people

Street Talk

cover story immigrant workers

Documented