.Bon, Vin Vivant!

Capitola Village welcomes a new wine bar

By Andrew Steingrube
Vin Vivant patrons at the bar
WINE LIFE Vin Vivant stocks over 1,000 bottles and pours 30 by the glass. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

Co-owner of the new Vin Vivant in the Capitola Village, Ryan Cooley has a 14-year industry pedigree that includes seven years as a certified sommelier. His interest in wine germinated as a fine dining server who found himself volunteering his time helping his restaurant’s wine director. In exchange, Cooley gained experience and encouragement along with a growing sense of passion.

He then became a somm, working at a Michelin star restaurant in Carmel where he met Vin Vivant’s other co-owner John Haffey, himself an award-winning sommelier. Sharing an ethos centered on a combined love of wine and hospitality, they began looking to start a business and opened Vin Vivant two months ago. Cooley describes the space as cozy and comfortable, small and quaint, with vintage art, a plant wall and an ocean view patio providing ample ambiance. Their wine selection features 400 labels and over 1,000 bottles, about 30 available by-the-glass, with eclectic options both local and worldly.

The food program is intentional artisan-crafted small bites curated as ideal pairings. Chef Talia Damon designs and cooks a pastry program featuring tomato milk bread with rosemary compound butter and smoked sea salt, an olive oil cake and more. Other culinary offerings include high-end charcuteries from northern California purveyors, rotating craft cheeses, Castelvetrano olives and Marcona almonds.

What about wine inspires you?

RYAN COOLEY: My love for wine comes from my passion for hospitality and storytelling. Behind every bottle of wine, especially ones that we select, there is often a story to be told about a small grower that is farming consciously and intentionally, producing wines sustainable on the land and made with minimal intervention. Drinking these wines, I create a picture of what the grower and the land went through during that vintage, and tasting that balance and interplay between farming and wine-making technique leads to the experience I love about wine.

What is your favorite part of drinking wine?

I’ve never been the best at calling out specific flavors or spices, but one thing I’ve always had a knack for is discerning structure and texture in wine. Things like levels of tannins, sugar, alcohol and acid, and how all these elements contribute not only to flavor and food pairings, but also the texture and mouthfeel of wine, which can sometimes be overlooked but contributes greatly to overall drinkability.

115 San Jose Ave., Suite G, Capitola, 831-476-2282; vinvivantcapitola.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Andrew Steingrube
Previous ArticleCount to 10
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters Subscribe Advertise About Us Contact Us Letter to the Editor Press Release Obituaries Writing an Obituary Archives Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Vote for Best Of Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

ADVERTISING Advertise Ad Planner/Issue Schedule Legal Submit an Obituary Legal NoticesFictitious Business Name (FBN) StatementsDoing Business As (DBA) NoticesTrustee Sale Notices

COMPANY INFO Job Opportunities Journalism Awards Privacy Policy Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Count to 10

vine and dine St Enzo Lambrusco

Shining Sparkler

Del Mar Theater marquee

Full Circle